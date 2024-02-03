just because cleaning up after yourself is your responsibility doesnt mean that it should have to be your problem. just carry around some plastic bags and a helium gun. that way you don't have to get rid of your trash, you can simply just float it away like you do with your dog shit.
Violence/Genocide: Do not condone violence or genocide on a person or group of people. You are free to attack a person or groups ideas but you are crossing the line when calling for violence. This will be heavily enforced in threads with breaking news involving victims.
This site uses cookies to help personalise content, tailor your experience and to keep you logged in if you register.
By continuing to use this site, you are consenting to our use of cookies.