List of your favorite strength athletes that are not even great but...

I've met lots of Dmitry Klokov fans on the internet when Klokov was a mid-tier Olympic weightlifter by the standards of the legends. Matt Kroczaleski seemed so popular in his heyday despite getting outdone by so many legends. I remember Mikhail Koklyaev seeming so special when Zydrunas Savickas kept beating him in strongman contests back in the days.

Who are your favorites in that regard?

I guess mine is Ronnie Coleman back in his prime because his lifting videos have become legendary memes.

Those guys can't compare to the world record breakers like Ed Coan, Malanichev, and Lasha Talakhadze. But for some reason they are crowd favorites. Personality maybe?
 
Max sick and Lamar gant are my favorite strength athletes.

Modern day I admit that I am an Alec enkiri fan.
 
Please tell me more about your appreciation for Max Sick as that isn't a name I was expecting to see. Have you Incorporated any of his training methods?

Off to Google Lamar Gant...
 
My favorite weightlifter who never gets talked about is Valentin Dikul, a Russian strongman who broke his back in a trapeze accident and rebuilt his body to become a beefy circus strongman. His ideas on training really helped me and he was a big influence on Louie Simmons.
 
No I am primarily a baseball player so his methods wouldnt benefit me much. His story is fantastic though and his development of mind muscle and unconventional methods to become well rounded appeal to me. Lamar Gant was the reason I developed an interest in the power lifts and he did it with a completely crooked back. Has a claim to goat IMO.
 
I tried Sick's system for awhile (as best as I could figure it out) and it was really beneficial for fixing muscle imbalances and getting things firing properly. Actually, working with his muscle connection stuff was part of how Valentin Dikul's ideas helped me (I mention him in another post).
 
