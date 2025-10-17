List of your favorite strength athletes that are not even great but...

Baby Hanma
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2023
- Messages
- 1,151
- Reaction score
- 667
I've met lots of Dmitry Klokov fans on the internet when Klokov was a mid-tier Olympic weightlifter by the standards of the legends. Matt Kroczaleski seemed so popular in his heyday despite getting outdone by so many legends. I remember Mikhail Koklyaev seeming so special when Zydrunas Savickas kept beating him in strongman contests back in the days.
Who are your favorites in that regard?
I guess mine is Ronnie Coleman back in his prime because his lifting videos have become legendary memes.
Those guys can't compare to the world record breakers like Ed Coan, Malanichev, and Lasha Talakhadze. But for some reason they are crowd favorites. Personality maybe?
Who are your favorites in that regard?
I guess mine is Ronnie Coleman back in his prime because his lifting videos have become legendary memes.
Those guys can't compare to the world record breakers like Ed Coan, Malanichev, and Lasha Talakhadze. But for some reason they are crowd favorites. Personality maybe?