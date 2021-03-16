List of all DQ losses in UFC history (1 by eye poke)

DQs by year:



2022: Dean Barry, eye gouge to Mike Jackson

2021: Petr Yan, illegal knee to Aljamain Sterling

Randa Markos, illegal upkick to Luana Pinheiro

2020: Kazula Vargas, illegal knee to Brok Weaver

Michel Pereira, illegal knee to Diego Sanchez (these two happened on the same card)

2019: Greg Hardy, illegal knee to Allen Crowder

2018: Hector Lombard, punches after the bell to C.B. Dolloway

2017: Walt Harris, late kick to Mark Godbeer after ref called time (Harris had accidentally kneed Godbeer in the groin, ref called time, Harris threw a kick)

2015: Ron Stallings, illegal upkick to Joe Riggs

2014: Luiz Dutra, elbows to the back of the head of Kiichi Kunimoto

2013: Maximo Blanco, illegal knee to Akira Corassani

2012: Alessio Sakara, punches to the back of the head of Patrick Côté

Erick Silva, punches to the back of the head of Carlo Prater

2010: Greg Soto, illegal upkick to Matt Riddle

2009: Jon Jones, 12-6 elbows to Matt Hamill

2007: Luiz Cane, illegal knee to James Irvin

2003: Wes Sims, illegal kick to Frank Mir

2001: Ricardo Almeida, repeated fouls against Matt Lindland (illegal upkicks?)

2000: Alex Andrade, kicking with shoes on against Amaury Bitetti



10 DQs due to striking the head of a downed opponent

2 due to late strikes

1 due to 12-6 elbows

3 due to striking the back of the head

1 due to kicking with shoes on



UFC fights have been stopped by accidental eye poke and accidental groin strike before, but not by intentional ones



I am not certain of the third foul that happened in Almeida-Lindland but the first two were apparently illegal upkicks