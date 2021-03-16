List of all DQ losses in UFC history (1 by eye poke)

DQs by year:

2022: Dean Barry, eye gouge to Mike Jackson
2021: Petr Yan, illegal knee to Aljamain Sterling
Randa Markos, illegal upkick to Luana Pinheiro
2020: Kazula Vargas, illegal knee to Brok Weaver
Michel Pereira, illegal knee to Diego Sanchez (these two happened on the same card)
2019: Greg Hardy, illegal knee to Allen Crowder
2018: Hector Lombard, punches after the bell to C.B. Dolloway
2017: Walt Harris, late kick to Mark Godbeer after ref called time (Harris had accidentally kneed Godbeer in the groin, ref called time, Harris threw a kick)
2015: Ron Stallings, illegal upkick to Joe Riggs
2014: Luiz Dutra, elbows to the back of the head of Kiichi Kunimoto
2013: Maximo Blanco, illegal knee to Akira Corassani
2012: Alessio Sakara, punches to the back of the head of Patrick Côté
Erick Silva, punches to the back of the head of Carlo Prater
2010: Greg Soto, illegal upkick to Matt Riddle
2009: Jon Jones, 12-6 elbows to Matt Hamill
2007: Luiz Cane, illegal knee to James Irvin
2003: Wes Sims, illegal kick to Frank Mir
2001: Ricardo Almeida, repeated fouls against Matt Lindland (illegal upkicks?)
2000: Alex Andrade, kicking with shoes on against Amaury Bitetti

10 DQs due to striking the head of a downed opponent
2 due to late strikes
1 due to 12-6 elbows
3 due to striking the back of the head
1 due to kicking with shoes on

UFC fights have been stopped by accidental eye poke and accidental groin strike before, but not by intentional ones

I am not certain of the third foul that happened in Almeida-Lindland but the first two were apparently illegal upkicks
 
Aside from maybe the blatant nature of the Mir v Sims fight, Pride has the best DQ losses.

Yvel v Don Frye is pure <{danawhoah}>, and Kerr v Cikatic is just <36>



 
BearGrounds said:
Aside from maybe the blatant nature of the Mir v Sims fight, Pride has the best DQ losses.

Yvel v Don Frye is <{danawhoah}>, and Kerr v Cikatic is <36>
Bob Schrieber vs Matsui is my favorite. Probably the most entertaining fight ever, for all the wrong reasons.
 
The walt harris one is the only recent one I don't agree with. Walt was already in the process of the kick when the ref stepped in and he clearly didn't know it was stopped. That should have been NC.

The Lombard one is unfortunate. That sort of exchange happens unpunished so often in fights, just so happened lombard ko'd him.
 
Sticko said:
DQs by year:

2021: Petr Yan, illegal knee to Aljamain Sterling
2020: Kazula Vargas, illegal knee to Brok Weaver
Michel Pereira, illegal knee to Diego Sanchez (these two happened on the same card)
2019: Greg Hardy, illegal knee to Allen Crowder
2018: Hector Lombard, punches after the bell to C.B. Dolloway
2017: Walt Harris, late kick to Mark Godbeer after ref called time (Harris had accidentally kneed Godbeer in the groin, ref called time, Harris threw a kick)
2015: Ron Stallings, illegal upkick to Joe Riggs
2014: Luiz Dutra, elbows to the back of the head of Kiichi Kunimoto
2013: Maximo Blanco, illegal knee to Akira Corassani
2012: Patrick Cote, punches to the back of the head of Alessio Sakara
Erick Silva, punches to the back of the head of Carlo Prater
2010: Greg Soto, illegal upkick to Matt Riddle
2009: Jon Jones, 12-6 elbows to Matt Hamill
2007: Luiz Cane, illegal knee to James Irvin
2003: Wes Sims, illegal kick to Frank Mir
2001: Ricardo Almeida, repeated fouls against Matt Lindland (illegal upkicks?)
2000: Alex Andrade, kicking with shoes on against Amaury Bitetti

10 DQs due to striking the head of a downed opponent
2 due to late strikes
1 due to 12-6 elbows
3 due to striking the back of the head
1 due to kicking with shoes on

UFC fights have been stopped by accidental eye poke and accidental groin strike before, but not by intentional ones

I am not certain of the third foul that happened in Almeida-Lindland but the first two were apparently illegal upkicks
Good post TS :)

The 3rd foul was also an illegal upkick lol.
 
BearGrounds said:
Aside from maybe the blatant nature of the Mir v Sims fight, Pride has the best DQ losses.

Yvel v Don Frye is pure <{danawhoah}>, and Kerr v Cikatic is just <36>



yeeeah. I remember Frye vs. Yvel. Right after 9/11. drye getting his eyes dug out and taking it in stride.
 
chiefwiggum said:
yeeeah. I remember Frye vs. Yvel. Right after 9/11. drye getting his eyes dug out and taking it in stride.
"We can do it again, brother."

- Don Frye

After enduring the most blatant eye raking of all time.
 
DestinedAussie said:
The walt harris one is the only recent one I don't agree with. Walt was already in the process of the kick when the ref stepped in and he clearly didn't know it was stopped. That should have been NC.

The Lombard one is unfortunate. That sort of exchange happens unpunished so often in fights, just so happened lombard ko'd him.
The Lombard one is tough. I've heard before that the ref, not the bell, is actually what stops the fight. The rules say:

The end of a round is signified by the sound of the bell and the call of time by the referee. Once the referee has made the call of time, any offensive actions initiated by the fighter shall be considered after the bell and illegal
In this case it's clear Mark Smith says "time!" before the second punch lands.

Harris might not have been aware but it's hard to argue with this IMO:

 
BearGrounds said:
"We can do it again, brother."

- Don Frye

After enduring the most blatant eye raking of all time.
that is legendary.
i have this on dvd. But it’s been along ass time and I just watched you’re post of it. Never complained about the constant pokes.
The video you posted I thought it was announced as an nc? I thought Frye
Won by dq? So many fights. I’ve forgotten more than I can remember I suppose.

just like Branco vvs Kerr. I used to watch Branko in the glory days of k1 when I was a little younger a few decades ago.

I always loved those fights. Style vs style. Leko was an abomination in pride.

I don’t like watching pride as it makes me bitch about the rules and the cage and I’m always bitching about fught positions with the unified rules.

gaaaaahhhh!!! Whhhyyyyy!!!!
 
