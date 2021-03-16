List of all DQ losses in UFC history (1 by eye poke)

Sticko
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- May 17, 2020
- Messages
- 7,203
- Reaction score
- 8,432
DQs by year:
2022: Dean Barry, eye gouge to Mike Jackson
2021: Petr Yan, illegal knee to Aljamain Sterling
Randa Markos, illegal upkick to Luana Pinheiro
2020: Kazula Vargas, illegal knee to Brok Weaver
Michel Pereira, illegal knee to Diego Sanchez (these two happened on the same card)
2019: Greg Hardy, illegal knee to Allen Crowder
2018: Hector Lombard, punches after the bell to C.B. Dolloway
2017: Walt Harris, late kick to Mark Godbeer after ref called time (Harris had accidentally kneed Godbeer in the groin, ref called time, Harris threw a kick)
2015: Ron Stallings, illegal upkick to Joe Riggs
2014: Luiz Dutra, elbows to the back of the head of Kiichi Kunimoto
2013: Maximo Blanco, illegal knee to Akira Corassani
2012: Alessio Sakara, punches to the back of the head of Patrick Côté
Erick Silva, punches to the back of the head of Carlo Prater
2010: Greg Soto, illegal upkick to Matt Riddle
2009: Jon Jones, 12-6 elbows to Matt Hamill
2007: Luiz Cane, illegal knee to James Irvin
2003: Wes Sims, illegal kick to Frank Mir
2001: Ricardo Almeida, repeated fouls against Matt Lindland (illegal upkicks?)
2000: Alex Andrade, kicking with shoes on against Amaury Bitetti
10 DQs due to striking the head of a downed opponent
2 due to late strikes
1 due to 12-6 elbows
3 due to striking the back of the head
1 due to kicking with shoes on
UFC fights have been stopped by accidental eye poke and accidental groin strike before, but not by intentional ones
I am not certain of the third foul that happened in Almeida-Lindland but the first two were apparently illegal upkicks
2022: Dean Barry, eye gouge to Mike Jackson
2021: Petr Yan, illegal knee to Aljamain Sterling
Randa Markos, illegal upkick to Luana Pinheiro
2020: Kazula Vargas, illegal knee to Brok Weaver
Michel Pereira, illegal knee to Diego Sanchez (these two happened on the same card)
2019: Greg Hardy, illegal knee to Allen Crowder
2018: Hector Lombard, punches after the bell to C.B. Dolloway
2017: Walt Harris, late kick to Mark Godbeer after ref called time (Harris had accidentally kneed Godbeer in the groin, ref called time, Harris threw a kick)
2015: Ron Stallings, illegal upkick to Joe Riggs
2014: Luiz Dutra, elbows to the back of the head of Kiichi Kunimoto
2013: Maximo Blanco, illegal knee to Akira Corassani
2012: Alessio Sakara, punches to the back of the head of Patrick Côté
Erick Silva, punches to the back of the head of Carlo Prater
2010: Greg Soto, illegal upkick to Matt Riddle
2009: Jon Jones, 12-6 elbows to Matt Hamill
2007: Luiz Cane, illegal knee to James Irvin
2003: Wes Sims, illegal kick to Frank Mir
2001: Ricardo Almeida, repeated fouls against Matt Lindland (illegal upkicks?)
2000: Alex Andrade, kicking with shoes on against Amaury Bitetti
10 DQs due to striking the head of a downed opponent
2 due to late strikes
1 due to 12-6 elbows
3 due to striking the back of the head
1 due to kicking with shoes on
UFC fights have been stopped by accidental eye poke and accidental groin strike before, but not by intentional ones
I am not certain of the third foul that happened in Almeida-Lindland but the first two were apparently illegal upkicks
Last edited: