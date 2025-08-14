  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

List all your goals summer and *whether you achieved them

B

BroScienceTalkatWork

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 19, 2025
Messages
945
Reaction score
741
Trying to make more practical threads since I can’t watch UFC anymore — going laptop free. My days as a hippie who uses steroids instead of LSD have official begun

Cut to mid Jude —- fails looked worse then before

Initiated a recomp with higher doses of test. That with anavar has me adding maybe 3 pounds and losing 5

Waist size went down by 6 inches

That’s a resounding win

Keep going with a low dose var and cut the weight off

Hair —- was not a goal; but it was calamity when that bitch shaved my head off

That’s an L

Work. Success resounding success

Stand up comedy… mild success. Wasn’t practical enough. Slow down in new material get video of your best performances


Do everything in your power to not snuff out the manager at the best open mic venue in Madison. They are elitist as fuck and I signed up said I was one of the better guys at the Argus show. Named a bunch of my comic friends by name. Ibut nope wasn’t enough

Someone needs to get knocked out and inwas in a “Jaws” muscle shirt.: shirt has a mind of its own. I got outta there wisely

Dating. Complete failure.. orettyy angry with myself over this. Gotta get after it.. do anything but the current plan “oh damn she’s giving me the “fuck me” look.. I’m gonna go jerk it about how much that chick wanted to”. failure.. shameful.. doesn’t do it justice


Oh well. Take the bad with the good

2 draws 2 wins 2 ties.

Autumn 2025 let’s get it!

Will post my goals on the last page
 
I use to goal setting a lot, but now I think going with the flow is better. It's easier on the mind. Yes, be a productive citizen, but just be like water and adapt to whatever.
 
Work goal was have one 10k commission month and make 15k between both my jobs for at least 1 month. Got 2 10k+'s. And potentially a 3rd this month. Made 16k+ and 17k+ . This month should be 15 or more. work goals met

Dating goal. Summer of yes. A women at a bar told me it was her year of yes. Realized that's how I'd been Iiving for a while. Goal was to continue to ask out many women, give any women interested in me a chance regardless of age or looks, which I did. PIus go after every women i was interested in. I Shot the ball all over the place. Wasn't really trying to meet someone special but I think I may have. Actually 2. Got a date w one Monday and w the other Tuesday. Women goal met.

Working out. Didn't have a goal for this. But I did want keep up with my pull ups. Every morning do 10 strict pull ups or chin ups. Plus 30 push ups. Did that pretty religiously. I can get 20 pull ups at one time which wasn't a goal but im pretty happy with that.

Wanted to use some of my $ to travel. Went to Seattle, new Orleans, and have Virginia Beach in a few weeks. I didn't want to only save or spend money on women. Travel accomplished.

I'd say I had a good summer
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Trying to make more practical threads since I can’t watch UFC anymore — going laptop free. My days as a hippie who uses steroids instead of LSD have official begun

Cut to mid Jude —- fails looked worse then before

Initiated a recomp with higher doses of test. That with anavar has me adding maybe 3 pounds and losing 5

Waist size went down by 6 inches

That’s a resounding win

Keep going with a low dose var and cut the weight off

Hair —- was not a goal; but it was calamity when that bitch shaved my head off

That’s an L

Work. Success resounding success

Stand up comedy… mild success. Wasn’t practical enough. Slow down in new material get video of your best performances


Do everything in your power to not snuff out the manager at the best open mic venue in Madison. They are elitist as fuck and I signed up said I was one of the better guys at the Argus show. Named a bunch of my comic friends by name. Ibut nope wasn’t enough

Someone needs to get knocked out and inwas in a “Jaws” muscle shirt.: shirt has a mind of its own. I got outta there wisely

Dating. Complete failure.. orettyy angry with myself over this. Gotta get after it.. do anything but the current plan “oh damn she’s giving me the “fuck me” look.. I’m gonna go jerk it about how much that chick wanted to”. failure.. shameful.. doesn’t do it justice


Oh well. Take the bad with the good

2 draws 2 wins 2 ties.

Autumn 2025 let’s get it!

Will post my goals on the last page
Click to expand...
My goal was not to mix up whether and weather in a sherdog thread title and so far I am very successful. Unlike you, OP.
 
I went white-water rafting down the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers with the family a couple weeks back.

Summer was a success.
 
My goal is to see @Slobodan fail.
So far we are on track.

Other summer goals
Be awesome at work . Check
Be awesome after work. Check
Be awesome. Check

Goals achieved
 
lsa said:
My goal is to see @Slobodan fail.
So far we are on track.

Other summer goals
Be awesome at work . Check
Be awesome after work. Check
Be awesome. Check

Goals achieved
Click to expand...

People who talk a lot about their job usually have a small job.
 
My summer goals are always the same.

Drink beers,
gain 10lbs,
get a tan,
don't get herpes.

all good as we speak.
 
lsa said:
My goal is to see @Slobodan fail.
So far we are on track.

Other summer goals
Be awesome at work . Check
Be awesome after work. Check
Be awesome. Check

Goals achieved
Click to expand...
I will defeat you in combat.
 
  • Eek
Reactions: lsa
Gain more muscle and strength, lose about 5 lbs.

Over a span of a few months, I increased the numbers on my lift and can visibly see more muscle on my body. I didn't lose any weight though. I guess it's hard to gain muscle while losing weight. I'm fine with it so far because at least I visibly look a bit leaner.

Smoke less.

I went from smoking several cigs a day to one or two, so success.

Make meditation a daily practice.

I haven't been doing it every day but I've been doing it more often and for longer, so partial success.


liner said:
Working out. Didn't have a goal for this. But I did want keep up with my pull ups. Every morning do 10 strict pull ups or chin ups. Plus 30 push ups. Did that pretty religiously. I can get 20 pull ups at one time which wasn't a goal but im pretty happy with that.
Click to expand...
I also have a pull up goal of being able to do 20 reps in a set one day. I can barely do 10 with my bodyweight even though I've increased the numbers on my weighted pullups for low reps. It's weird I have a really hard time with upping my pullup reps per set. I've really ramped up my overall volume too but pull ups are still hard.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
My long term goals
Replies
9
Views
190
wufabufa
wufabufa

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,794
Messages
57,683,878
Members
175,807
Latest member
Claymore

Share this page

Back
Top