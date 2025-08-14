List all your goals summer and *whether you achieved them

Trying to make more practical threads since I can’t watch UFC anymore — going laptop free. My days as a hippie who uses steroids instead of LSD have official begun



Cut to mid Jude —- fails looked worse then before



Initiated a recomp with higher doses of test. That with anavar has me adding maybe 3 pounds and losing 5



Waist size went down by 6 inches



That’s a resounding win



Keep going with a low dose var and cut the weight off



Hair —- was not a goal; but it was calamity when that bitch shaved my head off



That’s an L



Work. Success resounding success



Stand up comedy… mild success. Wasn’t practical enough. Slow down in new material get video of your best performances





Do everything in your power to not snuff out the manager at the best open mic venue in Madison. They are elitist as fuck and I signed up said I was one of the better guys at the Argus show. Named a bunch of my comic friends by name. Ibut nope wasn’t enough



Someone needs to get knocked out and inwas in a “Jaws” muscle shirt.: shirt has a mind of its own. I got outta there wisely



Dating. Complete failure.. orettyy angry with myself over this. Gotta get after it.. do anything but the current plan “oh damn she’s giving me the “fuck me” look.. I’m gonna go jerk it about how much that chick wanted to”. failure.. shameful.. doesn’t do it justice





Oh well. Take the bad with the good



2 draws 2 wins 2 ties.



Autumn 2025 let’s get it!



Will post my goals on the last page