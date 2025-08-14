  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

List all your goals summer and weather you achieved them

B

BroScienceTalkatWork

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 19, 2025
Messages
945
Reaction score
741
Trying to make more practical threads since I can’t watch UFC anymore — going laptop free. My days as a hippie who uses steroids instead of LSD have official begun

Cut to mid Jude —- fails looked worse then before

Initiated a recomp with higher doses of test. That with anavar has me adding maybe 3 pounds and losing 5

Waist size went down by 6 inches

That’s a resounding win

Keep going with a low dose var and cut the weight off

Hair —- was not a goal; but it was calamity when that bitch shaved my head off

That’s an L

Work. Success resounding success

Stand up comedy… mild success. Wasn’t practical enough. Slow down in new material get video of your best performances


Do everything in your power to not snuff out the manager at the best open mic venue in Madison. They are elitist as fuck and I signed up said I was one of the better guys at the Argus show. Named a bunch of my comic friends by name. Ibut nope wasn’t enough

Someone needs to get knocked out and inwas in a “Jaws” muscle shirt.: shirt has a mind of its own. I got outta there wisely

Dating. Complete failure.. orettyy angry with myself over this. Gotta get after it.. do anything but the current plan “oh damn she’s giving me the “fuck me” look.. I’m gonna go jerk it about how much that chick wanted to”. failure.. shameful.. doesn’t do it justice


Oh well. Take the bad with the good

2 draws 2 wins 2 ties.

Autumn 2025 let’s get it!

Will post my goals on the last page
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
My long term goals
Replies
9
Views
190
wufabufa
wufabufa

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,772
Messages
57,683,095
Members
175,807
Latest member
Claymore

Share this page

Back
Top