Lion heart Smith needs to retire

Vampire life
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Aug 16, 2020
- Messages
- 4,584
- Reaction score
- 3,925
He fought a guy a weight class below him and lost
He’s doing good with his pod cast and shit taking online and has nothing to offer in the cage
Nothing
Time to send him out to pasture and graze
Not being mean- he just has nothing at this point
He’s doing good with his pod cast and shit taking online and has nothing to offer in the cage
Nothing
Time to send him out to pasture and graze
Not being mean- he just has nothing at this point