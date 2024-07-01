  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Lion heart Smith needs to retire

He fought a guy a weight class below him and lost
He’s doing good with his pod cast and shit taking online and has nothing to offer in the cage
Nothing
Time to send him out to pasture and graze
Not being mean- he just has nothing at this point
 
