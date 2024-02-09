News Lins vs Cutelaba, UFC 299

Picking for or against Cutelaba feels impossible at times

Skill wise he's a tough out offensively but he's so inconsistent feels more mental than anything else. Feels like guys who can threaten with power tend to make Ion panic without even having to do much. Guys like Walker and Spann sorta just watched him panic wrestle into mistakes while guys like Jacoby and Glover took a bit of a beating until they could set up their own offence against Ion's buzz saw approach. I guess this depends on if Lins hits hard enough to make Ion panic or get a finish after a hot Ion start. Worst case scenario for Lins, Ion feels completely safe and showcases another Devin Clark level performance of calmness his grappling is damn effective even if the engine driving it doesn't make the best choices.


I'm leaning Lins just based on the fact he's got power and that alone might be enough for Cutelaba to panic.
 
Cutelaba ain't great. But i'm always down to watch his fights. Guys got that crazy vibe to him. Just never know whats going to pop off with him involved.
 
Lins used to fight at HW, and Cutelaba looks more like a MW, still I could see Cutelaba ventilating Lins' head.
 
Lins just has to connect with one good shot and it's over. Cutelaba has a glass jaw. Or maybe he is just acting?
 
