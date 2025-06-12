Linkin Park Fans only

Trabaho
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jun 22, 2022
- Messages
- 12,993
- Reaction score
- 10,517
I´m sure there´s some 90ies kids in here. Post anything LP related. Other music works not allowed. Maybe other new metal like Crazy Town or even Evanescnce or POD.
My favorite - non single- LP song
Best song has always to stay
Timeless classic
Best experimental tune
Best new song (non Hybrid Theory, Meteora)
&
Favorite feature
Best post Chester Band song, this hook is a winner, instant classic
My favorite - non single- LP song
Best song has always to stay
Timeless classic
Best experimental tune
Best new song (non Hybrid Theory, Meteora)
&
Favorite feature
Best post Chester Band song, this hook is a winner, instant classic