Linkin Park Fans only

I´m sure there´s some 90ies kids in here. Post anything LP related. Other music works not allowed. Maybe other new metal like Crazy Town or even Evanescnce or POD.

My favorite - non single- LP song



Best song has always to stay



Timeless classic



Best experimental tune



Best new song (non Hybrid Theory, Meteora)



&



Favorite feature



Best post Chester Band song, this hook is a winner, instant classic

 
