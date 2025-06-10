Social Linkedin and I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as ...

tonil

tonil

Reaction Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
12,876
Reaction score
7,492
Do you think Linkedin is fake and akward ?
I just realized that no one will ever comment on the profiles updates in their feed, like
I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as...
with the comment : no one cares, or something like that
I think a comment like that that could lead to account ban or some other discrimination tactics
 
tonil said:
Do you think Linkedin is fake and akward ?
I just realized that no one will ever comment on the profiles updates in their feed, like
I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as...
with the comment : no one cares, or something like that
I think a comment like that that could lead to account ban or some other discrimination tactics
Click to expand...
Yeah, it isn't a forum or Facebook, it's a professional network. I haven't used it in years so things seem to have moved on somewhat if that's the behaviour. Husband doesn't run into things like that on there.
 
I know some fairly serious people on there so I'd say no it's not fake bruddah.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,482
Messages
57,404,881
Members
175,694
Latest member
sinfrontofhm

Share this page

Back
Top