Do you think Linkedin is fake and akward ?
I just realized that no one will ever comment on the profiles updates in their feed, like
I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as...
with the comment : no one cares, or something like that
I think a comment like that that could lead to account ban or some other discrimination tactics
