Link options disappeared and can’t post any content

Its possible your bb code is turned off. Try this:- For those having issues with the icons grayed out/disabled on mobile, this happens when the bb codeicon is clicked. Make sure it's un-clicked to enable the icons.- For mobile it's under 'more options next' to preview. Click the 3 dots and the [ ] icon is below it (see pic)- For desktop, it's beside the 'Insert table' icon. Click the button with 3 vertical dots to see it. (see pic)