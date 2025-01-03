Link options disappeared and can’t post any content

Hello,
I was trying to post a picture the other day and as I was doing so, every single icon from the bold/italics, links, pictures and videos, etc disappeared. The only option is the top right corner with the magnifying glass on it. Everything else is dark. How do I get my icons back to be able to post links?
 
Its possible your bb code is turned off. Try this:

Icons are grayed/disabled on mobile/desktop
- For those having issues with the icons grayed out/disabled on mobile, this happens when the bb code ( [ ] ) icon is clicked. Make sure it's un-clicked to enable the icons.

- For mobile it's under 'more options next' to preview. Click the 3 dots and the [ ] icon is below it (see pic)


Yy7gL5U.png



- For desktop, it's beside the 'Insert table' icon. Click the button with 3 vertical dots to see it. (see pic)

GGenaXA.png
 
Reply Box

3rd set of 3 dots from the left.

Push them

Drop down all the way to the right. Toggle BB [ ]

Press it , All Set
 
nhbbear said:
Tried it. Still grayed out. I will try from my laptop later
Click to expand...
Mobile


Second set of 3 dots from left... push it
Drop down all the way to the right ... Toggle BB... push it.

PC

Reply Box

3rd set of 3 dots from the left.

Push them

Drop down all the way to the right. Toggle BB [ ]

Press it , All Set
 
