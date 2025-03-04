  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Elections Linda McMahon has been confirmed as Trump's secretary of education

Without any qualifications, seems like it qualifies as a DEI hire.


More importantly than how does this impact Americas declining education, in a system the administration said it wants eliminated.






Will vinnie mac make any cameos in Washington? and will we see trump in any more wrestlemanias??

If the Dept. of Ed. is actually shuttered and education is turned over to the states?

How do poorer states like Alabama, Arkansas, and Mississippi support their educational systems? Because they can't afford to do so without Federal assistance.
 
Strychnine said:
If the Dept. of Ed. is actually shuttered and education is turned over to the states?

How do poorer states like Alabama, Arkansas, and Mississippi support their educational systems? Because they can't afford to do so without Federal assistance.
They become the slave States where kids are just sent to work at 10 unless they can afford to pay for private schools. Hence all the rolling back of child labor protections.
 
Strychnine said:
If the Dept. of Ed. is actually shuttered and education is turned over to the states?

How do poorer states like Alabama, Arkansas, and Mississippi support their educational systems? Because they can't afford to do so without Federal assistance.
They are still getting federal assistance. It just won't be from a bloated administrative organization whose purpose is to sustain its own beauracracy.
 
