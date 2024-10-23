WillyWarminski
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Sep 4, 2024
- Messages
- 162
- Reaction score
- 260
It's a link.Oh look another thread of an insta or twitter screenshot
This is what they do now, at least @BoxerMaurits will include photos of him and fighters when at the eventsOh look another thread of an insta or twitter screenshot
I am going to shoop my head onto interviewers and such.This is what they do now, at least @BoxerMaurits will include photos of him and fighters when at the events
Give your thoughts or opinions on it. Do think Hill is right in what he said or do you have a different opinion?It's a link.
Should I write my own article?
I mean whys it a thread? To show us or to have a conversation about this? What is the point?It's a link.
Should I write my own article?
Should I hold your hand? If it's a shit thread then it'll Wasteland won't it.I mean whys it a thread? To show us or to have a conversation about this? What is the point?
Don't get mad at me for not being able to create a decent thread.Should I hold your hand? If it's a shit thread then it'll Wasteland won't it.
Stick it up your arsehole and tell me your thoughts.
Thread police just mad cuz mandem wan fi post a Jamahill thread bro's so hot right now but TS got it first dem just h8'n LMFAOLL get wif di tayums u geezersThe thread police out in full force lol.
I can't stand this rank ducking bullshit. If it's such an easy fight it should be an easy payday. It's also a chance to fight him and perform better than the champ did against him if he is so confident.
of course Alex wasnt on his level. Hill was on the floor, and Alex was still standing. those are two different levels ya knowMan, lotta people jumping on TS for an accused lack of content or discussion questions in the OP, but not for the fact this stuff is a repeat thread cuz those comments were over a week ago.
Hill is insufferable. Like I said in the last thread about this, Hill also called Alex 'not on his level' and we all saw how that one played out. Yeah, Rountree is coming off a loss, but at least he has a recent win. Gotta go back nearly 2 years to find Hill's last one
Should I hold your hand? If it's a shit thread then it'll Wasteland won't it.
Stick it up your arsehole and tell me your thoughts.