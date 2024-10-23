Jamahal Hill = delusional asshatHe said the same thing about Pereira "not being on his level" — and yet Hill was decimated + humiliated in one round, by the very first left-hook Pereira threw.It was an absolute mismatch, where Jamahal Hill wasn't even good enough to put up an actual fight with Pereira, who walked Hill down, made immediate reads, and basically starched Hill's ass in the very first round. There was a night-and-day difference concerning "levels," with Hill being at the bottom-most level even to be called "a fighter."At least Khalil Rowntree made it an actual fight with Pereira, and I think Rowntree would starch Hill as well.