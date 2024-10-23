Media Likeable Jamahal Hill "Khalil not on my level"

Give your thoughts or opinions on it. Do think Hill is right in what he said or do you have a different opinion?

I think Hill is somewhat right but they are both coming off of losses so let them fight. If Khalil is not on Hills level than it should be an easy win for Hill and start to him climbing back up the ladder for a title defense.
 
Man, lotta people jumping on TS for an accused lack of content or discussion questions in the OP, but not for the fact this stuff is a repeat thread cuz those comments were over a week ago.

Hill is insufferable. Like I said in the last thread about this, Hill also called Alex 'not on his level' and we all saw how that one played out. Yeah, Rountree is coming off a loss, but at least he has a recent win. Gotta go back nearly 2 years to find Hill's last one
 
Jamahill right tho Khalil alrdy saw Poatan's bag o trix wif di foul cancel ting dats y Pereira employ di #PowerSlap style chi brace n str8 rope a dope Khalil like him a lil yute n Poatan di faddah LMFAOLL 👨‍🍼

Jamahill wise to all di black magic cheat codes Khalil still haffi tren a few more years fi get Top 5 call outs Jamahill got di full package real talks 💯🗣️💦📠

jamahill1.png
#andnew
 
The thread police out in full force lol.

I can't stand this rank ducking bullshit. If it's such an easy fight it should be an easy payday. It's also a chance to fight him and perform better than the champ did against him if he is so confident.
 
Thread police just mad 🧀 cuz mandem wan fi post a Jamahill thread bro's so hot right now but TS got it first dem just h8'n LMFAOLL get wif di tayums u geezers 👴🧓

Also can't rmmbr if we beefin' or not u like #PowerSlap or nah 🐄🐮⁉️ 🫵🥰👋💥❓
 
of course Alex wasnt on his level. Hill was on the floor, and Alex was still standing. those are two different levels ya know
 
Jamahal Hill = delusional asshat

He said the same thing about Pereira "not being on his level" — and yet Hill was decimated + humiliated in one round, by the very first left-hook Pereira threw.

It was an absolute mismatch, where Jamahal Hill wasn't even good enough to put up an actual fight with Pereira, who walked Hill down, made immediate reads, and basically starched Hill's ass in the very first round. There was a night-and-day difference concerning "levels," with Hill being at the bottom-most level even to be called "a fighter."

At least Khalil Rowntree made it an actual fight with Pereira, and I think Rowntree would starch Hill as well.
 
I think what they're saying is it's an alright thread but could be even better if you pose a question in the OP which would steer the direction of the thread and perhaps result in some more interesting responses other than shitting on Hill or whatever would happen.
 
Hill is an idiot of massive proportions. This match up was already booked and signed when hill was in the top 5 and roundtree was ranked 8th.

Sooooooo nothing has changed between now and June of last year. What's the problem?
 
Genius.

What he should have done (if he really believes he's that much better) is talk up Roundtree as if he's a killer and then smoke him and look like a superhero.


Or.... He can say what trash he is, get a tougher fight, get smoked, and fight Roundtree, because he is now on par with him.
 
