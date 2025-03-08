  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Like what he did to Rogan, Stephen A stood on business vs Lebron

Lebron is a moron. His son is a professional basketball player and an awful one. He's going to get criticised, as he should.

In fact, it was LeBron who put Bronny in the limelight by claiming that he's "better than 60%) of our league. And that he would improve the Lakers (an insult to the rest of the roster on the team).
 
yeah the guy who went all the way to the top in the most competitive sports in the world, and became a billionaire in the process, uses his fame and money to good use,is a moron.
 
I believe you're the moron. A billionaire using a little nepotism to start his sons career is a moron? It's Saturday. Get back on that garbage truck dickhead.
 
"You think this guy is a moron? Well guess what? He's actually really good at putting balls in nets, so....shut up!"
 
Wipe those tears and try to work those 2 brain cells to comprehend what I said. Bronny James' criticism is fair game. That's the salient points.
 
I'm not a Stephen A. Smith fan but..............

Rogan should've been embarrassed getting schooled by Smith in MMA. More importantly Smith exposed Rogan for being a propaganda mouthpiece for the UFC. Rogan was shilling for Cowboy and Smith was right on with what he said. Rogan's take was how impressive Conor was while Smith was saying it had more to do with Cowboy not showing up and the fight ending before we got to learn anything about Conor. It turned out Cowboy just showed up for a paycheck at best.


As far as Lebron James, I don't think anybody is siding with James in this dispute. Lebron has cemented himself as the number one helicopter parent in the world.
 
I agree with him here too. Not a fan of Steven A....but he makes sense. Has he been training?
 
