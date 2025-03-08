Black Leprechaun
yeah the guy who went all the way to the top in the most competitive sports in the world, and became a billionaire in the process, uses his fame and money to good use,is a moron.Lebron is a moron. His son is a professional basketball player and an awful one. He's going to get criticised, as he should.
I believe you're the moron. A billionaire using a little nepotism to start his sons career is a moron? It's Saturday. Get back on that garbage truck dickhead.Lebron is a moron. His son is a professional basketball player and an awful one. He's going to get criticised, as he should.
"You think this guy is a moron? Well guess what? He's actually really good at putting balls in nets, so....shut up!"
I'm not a Stephen A. Smith fan but..............
Rogan should've been embarrassed getting schooled by Smith in MMA. More importantly Smith exposed Rogan for being a propaganda mouthpiece for the UFC. Rogan was shilling for Cowboy and Smith was right on with what he said. Rogan's take was how impressive Conor was while Smith was saying it had more to do with Cowboy not showing up and the fight ending before we got to learn anything about Conor. It turned out Cowboy just showed up for a paycheck at best.
As far as Lebron James, I don't think anybody is siding with James in this dispute. Lebron has cemented himself as the number one helicopter parent in the world.