Lightweight division in a weird place since Islam leaving

Legendary

Legendary

Ꮥµpǝɹnøʌɐ
@red
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
7,727
Reaction score
4,154
With Islam vacating, the division's future seems uncertain. Like featherweight, the division is aging and has a lot of mileage


Charles is getting old and has a very physical style with a ton of fights

Justin is similar

Max while I think he has several fights left, I don't see him winning the title again.

Dustin is one fight away from retiring

Hooker is 35 and has taken a lot of damage

Gamrot is a grappler and is almost 35

Dariush looks like he could be the father of someone in their 20s

Moicano is old and not getting any better

Fiziev is 32, but blew out his ACL and has loss 3 in a row

Chandler is old and pretty much done

BSD will never win a title

Dawson never takes chances and only fights down in the ranks

Joel Alvarez is exciting but is the divisions biggest size bully

I don't think Paddy can beat the top 5

Arman is solid, but the UFC doesn't want him as champ.

In just a couple of years, most of these fighters will be retired. Its hard to imagine what it will look like.
 
Legendary said:
With Islam vacating, the division's future seems uncertain. Like featherweight, the division is aging and has a lot of mileage


Charles is getting old and has a very physical style with a ton of fights

Justin is similar

Max while I think he has several fights left, I don't see him winning the title again.

Dustin is one fight away from retiring

Hooker is 35 and has taken a lot of damage

Gamrot is a grappler and is almost 35

Dariush looks like he could be the father of someone in their 20s

Moicano is old and not getting any better

Fiziev is 32, but blew out his ACL and has loss 3 in a row

Chandler is old and pretty much done

BSD will never win a title

Dawson never takes chances and only fights down in the ranks

Joel Alvarez is exciting but is the divisions biggest size bully

I don't think Paddy can beat the top 5

Arman is solid, but the UFC doesn't want him as champ.

In just a couple of years, most of these fighters will be retired. Its hard to imagine what it will look like.
Click to expand...
LW division was even worse with Islam there, bc there are no contenders. Its at an all time history low with mediocre or old fightes. Poirier is old, lost to Islam and is retiring. Charles is old, lost to Islam and Arman. Gaethje is old and got KTFO by a FW. Chandler is on a 85 losing streak and lost to frking Paddy Pimblett. You only had Arman as a contender who is smaller than Joe Rogan and already got beat by Islam. Its awful…
 
Hopefully now that the title fight is booked people get back to work and the stagnant state of things ends.

I think about half a dozen guys were avoiding committing to a fight because they wanted to hold out for a possible title shot. Now we know who is fighting for the title and everyone else needs to find a dance partner and try to knock their fucking head off.

<{JustBleed}>
 
giphy.gif



The hero you don’t deserve
 
LW division has been full of gatekeepers since Charles lost the belt. Arcan is the only legit contender right now. It’s why everyone wanted Islam to fight Ilia.
 
the two people who you say you dont see being champ (Paddy and max) I think have the best chance of being champ. reaon being ALL those other reasons you mentioned
 
The young guys already signed on the roster are:

Arman
Toppy
Paddy (I still think he'll have trouble when he fights better competition, too hittable)
Joel (just got to the rankings and is already having problems with his weight)


Ruffy
Zelhuber
Orolbai
Bahamondes
Ribovics

Am I missing someone?
 
The Light Weight division actually suffered from Olivera’s dominance before losing to another dominant champion.

Poirier, Gaethje, & Olivera defeated the up & comers (Saint Denis, Fiziev, Dariush, Hooker). Olivera arguably won against Armon as well.

You have a weird dynamic where the guys who lost to Olivera were all beating the up & comers, until Chandler lost to Paddy. … Then Olivera was beating (or arguably beating) his share of up & comers, while Islam is the dominant champion.

This era of 155 won’t be appreciated until guys like Gaethje & Poirier get their due. Then it should “trickle up” to Olivera getting his due, & finally Islam.

Guys like GSP had to topple a legend (Hughes) who wasn’t beating everyone in front of him, after losing the strap. Only Volk has been in that weird position of not looking as good as he should because Max was still giving possible contenders “L’s”.
 
the whole org has been in a de-legitmacy spiral ever since the ESPN / APEX era. when you don't rely on actual rankings to move the division into realistic/pertinent match ups, regardless of style/popularity/etc, then you have this dumb ass shit show, where anyone, on any day, can get a title shot, can get the right match ups, because some random brazilian on ig will like it and watch for 2.3 seconds. there is no system in place, and that is by design, to ensure the jon fitches never rise again. but now we have poatan losing easily, jones holding out forever, and match ups that don't move divisions forward.

the ufc is dying, the divisions maybe only have 2-3 people that could realistically be champions, the rest are can crushers and jobbers. the whole roster is bloated, way too many people that don't matter. and the solution isn't more of this.

*** also, we have a "BMF" belt in the most prestigous MMA org in modern era. we have anthony smith montage retirement videos, where shogun gets annihilated surrounded by empty bleachers. it's a combination of all of this stupidity that is ruining MMA.
 
CedricBee said:
The Light Weight division actually suffered from Olivera’s dominance before losing to another dominant champion.

Poirier, Gaethje, & Olivera defeated the up & comers (Saint Denis, Fiziev, Dariush, Hooker). Olivera arguably won against Armon as well.

You have a weird dynamic where the guys who lost to Olivera were all beating the up & comers, until Chandler lost to Paddy. … Then Olivera was beating (or arguably beating) his share of up & comers, while Islam is the dominant champion.

This era of 155 won’t be appreciated until guys like Gaethje & Poirier get their due. Then it should “trickle up” to Olivera getting his due, & finally Islam.

Guys like GSP had to topple a legend (Hughes) who wasn’t beating everyone in front of him, after losing the strap. Only Volk has been in that weird position of not looking as good as he should because Max was still giving possible contenders “L’s”.
Click to expand...
We'd probably give Islam more of his due if it wasn't resting on the laurels of beating Charles 3 years ago instead of anything since then.

Charles is more well respected because he's actually gone and fought like he was still the champion since their fight while Islam does random side quests.
 
What do you mean with "the UFC doesn't want Arman as champ?", he is 1 fight away to get a title shot, or maybe he just need to sit and wait (especially if Charles wins)

Charles pulled out against Islam and had to fight Arman, there is nothing alarming with Arman pulling out and having to fight other before the title

And for a vacant belt, I think it's better to have a former champ against someone new, like Volk x Lopez
 
Don’t worry guys

Khabib is gonna back-door entry Usman into the LW division before the year ends
 
Paddy and Toppy will clean out the division and then have a crazy trilogy of title fights
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rhood
Arman has no business fighting in the Lightweight division
Replies
6
Views
287
kingmob6
kingmob6
Simple Southerner
Ufc`s lightweight division
2
Replies
20
Views
457
FreddieRoachsVoice
FreddieRoachsVoice

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,681
Messages
57,298,718
Members
175,629
Latest member
#1FAF_Fan

Share this page

Back
Top