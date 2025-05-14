Lightweight division in a weird place since Islam leaving

Legendary
With Islam vacating, the division's future seems uncertain. Like featherweight, the division is aging and has a lot of mileage
Charles is getting old and has a very physical style with a ton of fights
Justin is similar
Max while I think he has several fights left, I don't see him winning the title again.
Dustin is one fight away from retiring
Hooker is 35 and has taken a lot of damage
Gamrot is a grappler and is almost 35
Dariush looks like he could be the father of someone in their 20s
Moicano is old and not getting any better
Fiziev is 32, but blew out his ACL and has loss 3 in a row
Chandler is old and pretty much done
BSD will never win a title
Dawson never takes chances and only fights down in the ranks
Joel Alvarez is exciting but is the divisions biggest size bully
I don't think Paddy can beat the top 5
Arman is solid, but the UFC doesn't want him as champ.
In just a couple of years, most of these fighters will be retired. Its hard to imagine what it will look like.
