Lightweight division in a weird place since Islam leaving

With Islam vacating, the division's future seems uncertain. Like featherweight, the division is aging and has a lot of mileage





Charles is getting old and has a very physical style with a ton of fights



Justin is similar



Max while I think he has several fights left, I don't see him winning the title again.



Dustin is one fight away from retiring



Hooker is 35 and has taken a lot of damage



Gamrot is a grappler and is almost 35



Dariush looks like he could be the father of someone in their 20s



Moicano is old and not getting any better



Fiziev is 32, but blew out his ACL and has loss 3 in a row



Chandler is old and pretty much done



BSD will never win a title



Dawson never takes chances and only fights down in the ranks



Joel Alvarez is exciting but is the divisions biggest size bully



I don't think Paddy can beat the top 5



Arman is solid, but the UFC doesn't want him as champ.



In just a couple of years, most of these fighters will be retired. Its hard to imagine what it will look like.