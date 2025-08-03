Lift Logic: Why Muay Thai Fails In MMA.

Came across this video about Muay Thai in MMA which also broke down the fight between Ian Garry and Prates back in April.



Would be curious to see your guys take on this.







Cliffs:



Says Carlos Prates is a very traditional style fighter despite coming from a new gen gym like The Fighting Nerds.



Says despite Ian Garry training at a more traditional gym like Chute Boxe he is a very modern well rounded fighter.



says that despite Carlos’s very traditional high guard and light lead leg he boasts one of the best TDD in the division.



Recounts the story of Khalil Rountree being knocked out by Johnny Walker, traveling to Thailand and immersing himself in Muay Thai coming back great on the feet but then being destroyed on the ground by a wrestler forcing him to abandon a traditional MT style.



Says the only athletes who have implemented a traditional MT guard have been fighters with another strength.



Give the example of Charles Olivera who has this type of guard, he doesn’t care if you take him down because he’s so good off his back.



Says the traditional Muay Thai stance is a very stationary one.



Says Muay Thai is a game of turns where athletes take turns unloading their strikes against a shelled up opponent.



Says Prates shells up and disengages when Garry moves in to engage instead of countering.



Claims that most Thai fighters aren’t good in the pocket.



Says because MT is such a rangy style that punishes you when you enter the pocket with knees and elbows that someone who is a Thai fighter will be at a significant disadvantage in the pocket.



Says Jon Jones is a fundamentally MT style fighter who in his closest fights spent too much time in the pocket against superior boxers.



Says the usual response by a Thai fighter when in the pocket is to pull long guard and circle out which doesn’t work in MMA because your opponent can cut you off against the cage.



Gives advice on how to “fix” MT for MMA, like be more comfortable in the pocket, have a more flexible stance,you need to cut angles.