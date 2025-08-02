AFanNotAFighter
Been a hard year so far.
If you remember me whining like a girl on this thread https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...-for-their-caregivers.4357845/#post-175103804
I'm going to whine again.
My mom passed away very suddenly the day after Mother's Day. The emotions that assault you are unbelievable. I don't even recognize my Dad anymore. He's a totally different person now.
A few weeks later I had a stroke and was in the hospital for two days.
After all the scans they found a growth in my chest which I'm currently undergoing tests for.
Life really sucks sometimes.
Hope ya'll are well.
