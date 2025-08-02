  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Been a hard year so far.

If you remember me whining like a girl on this thread https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...-for-their-caregivers.4357845/#post-175103804
I'm going to whine again.

My mom passed away very suddenly the day after Mother's Day. The emotions that assault you are unbelievable. I don't even recognize my Dad anymore. He's a totally different person now.

A few weeks later I had a stroke and was in the hospital for two days.

After all the scans they found a growth in my chest which I'm currently undergoing tests for.

Life really sucks sometimes.

Hope ya'll are well.
 
Sad stuff brotha. How old are you? If its lungs there is scaring that is not cancerous. Hope that's the case.
 
