Life update

Hey guys, it's been a long time since I've posted on here. Life has been very turbulent as of late and still very confusing at the moment.



About a month and a half ago I made a move and now live with my brother and his wife. I was circling the drain mentally, spiritually, and physically and was not fully aware of my condition and did not heed the concerned words of others until I bottomed out and was forced to make drastic changes. There was (and is) a lot of pain and humiliation involved but I believe I'm on the mend. I've entered therapy (something I reisted for so long) and I've allowed myself to feel little glimmers of hope. I still sometimes dread the road ahead but I have a bit of confidence knowing I've got some folks in my corner. I hope this time next year will look a lot better for me.



Wishing all of you well, Godspeed.