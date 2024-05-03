Life update

Hey guys, it's been a long time since I've posted on here. Life has been very turbulent as of late and still very confusing at the moment.

About a month and a half ago I made a move and now live with my brother and his wife. I was circling the drain mentally, spiritually, and physically and was not fully aware of my condition and did not heed the concerned words of others until I bottomed out and was forced to make drastic changes. There was (and is) a lot of pain and humiliation involved but I believe I'm on the mend. I've entered therapy (something I reisted for so long) and I've allowed myself to feel little glimmers of hope. I still sometimes dread the road ahead but I have a bit of confidence knowing I've got some folks in my corner. I hope this time next year will look a lot better for me.

Wishing all of you well, Godspeed.
 
Won’t dig into it, but hope your move eliminated the cause of your fall into… whatever it exactly is.


Keep up the good fight
 
Hey what exactly happened to you? You stopped post out of nowhere.

Do you think your move will help you out in the long run? Hopefully your brother and his wife are a good support system for you.

What happened?
 
Good luck man
Hopefully the Seahawks will run the ball if ever in that situation again
 
one of the best things you can do is stay open and communicative and accept as much accountability as you can handle, stay in there brother we love and believe in you
 
