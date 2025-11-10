Life Reincarnation or Aliens in the Universe - Which is more probable?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
They can both be true, but which is more likely?
I think if one is true, they both better be true. What's the point of the universe if we never get to go see it??? I wanna GO.The sheer size of the universe is hard to comprehend. No way we’re the only grain of sand with life in that gigantic sandpit.
Who wanna be reincarnated anyway?? I dont wanna be fuckin born again and be a baby and shit? Fuck that lolGiven what we know about the size of the universe, alien life is extremely likely.
Given what we know about the human body, reincarnation is extremely unlikely.
Just let me be me and fly through the cosmos