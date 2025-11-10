Life Reincarnation or Aliens in the Universe - Which is more probable?

Which is more probable?

They can both be true, but which is more likely?

1551192142-af4b31c7cb6e3f9644f910def5d58fe7.jpg



960x0.jpg
 
Seems like someone hasn't seen the recent smartphone videos and 24/7 volcano monitoring videos of the UFO's around the Mexican volcano like it's their popular hangout spot.
 
Aliens is waaaaaaay more probable than no aliens
Then it's not necessary super advanced technologically movie type, some jellyfish looking shit swimming in some far away planet sea would already count as "alien"
More tricky would be the probability some are more advanced than us, there guess is way harder make a guess as there are 999 factors to count as be like us is like win bunch of lotteries in a row, but at same time numbers are so big that how can you exclude that
Fun thing such species could have existed and went extinct before us and we'll never know lol

Reincarnation?
Eh, guess lot depend how you mean it
 
Otto! said:
The sheer size of the universe is hard to comprehend. No way we’re the only grain of sand with life in that gigantic sandpit.
I think if one is true, they both better be true. What's the point of the universe if we never get to go see it??? I wanna GO.

When I die I wanna just fly through space and see it all.

And also still post on Sherdog, somehow.
 
Given what we know about the size of the universe, alien life is extremely likely.

Given what we know about the human body, reincarnation is extremely unlikely.
 
empsim said:
Given what we know about the size of the universe, alien life is extremely likely.

Given what we know about the human body, reincarnation is extremely unlikely.
Who wanna be reincarnated anyway?? I dont wanna be fuckin born again and be a baby and shit? Fuck that lol

Just let me be me and fly through the cosmos
 
Both are 100% true, life obviously exists somewhere else out there in this massive computer program we are dwelling in and our soul & energy doesnt just magically vanish when we die on Earth, it gets repurposed back into the cosmic consciousness and we head out into our next plane of existence

I voted aliens just because that one can still be proven while we exist on Earth, the other one needs a few more steps for us to figure it out
 
HHJ said:
Who wanna be reincarnated anyway?? I dont wanna be fuckin born again and be a baby and shit? Fuck that lol

Just let me be me and fly through the cosmos
I guess our best shot is having our consciousness uploaded to some Google server and "living" there long enough to witness the distant future.

You'll probably have to work 23 hours a day as a customer support bot though or you'll get deleted. And it might take a few thousand years.
 
Voted aliens since they're coming, except they're really demons and you're all going to take the mark of the beast unless you repent and follow Jesus
 
I want like a sleek ship like The Outrider, my mp3 and movie collection, wicked sick wifi and unlimited fuel and let me go wherever the fuck I wanna go, forever.

I deserve that !

Uh and I can be like 30 yrs old in pepetuity.
 
