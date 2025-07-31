Life Experience Scale

I Am Legion said: I like the additions. One list had gone up in a hot air balloon. That would probably get most people. Click to expand...

I haven't done that one either. It would be cool. I've seen videos were some asshole goes up with a group with the secret intent of jumping out with a parachute. Then the operator freaks out and tells the idiot that if he does it, they will likely die as the balloon will be shoot up, over correct down, and whatever. I don't know enough about them to confirm it, but I believed the operator due to his emotions. The guy was a butthole for even considering it without getting permission.I've found out that jumping off the Huntington Beach Pier is less than a $200 fine. I may do it soon... it's only 30ish feet is my guess, so no big deal, but looks fun as hell.