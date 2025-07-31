  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Life Experience Scale

How many of these activities have you done. I saw a test online, can't link it but here is the gist. 1 pt for every activity done.
Scored 1-5--Get out of the basement and go do something.
Scored 6-10--Not a total waste, but need more experience.
Scored 11-15--Taking Advantage of life.
Scored 16-20--Life is your bitch.
Scored 20+--Can die knowing you have done it all.

Have you ever:
1. Gone Camping in a tent?
2. Visited another country?
3. Ridden a motorcycle?
4. Driven a stick shift vehicle?
5. Shot a gun?
6. Gone Scuba Diving?
7. Had a One Night Stand?
8. Gone Skydiving?
9. Gone skiing/snowboarding?
10. Attended a music Festival?
11. Ridden an ATV?
12. Been in a physical fight?
13. Built something with tools?
14. Ridden in an Ambulance?
15. Climbed or hiked a mountain?
16. Surfed or Boogie Boarded?
17. Gotten Drunk?
18. Gotten High?
19. Ran an organized race?
20. Played an instrument?
21. Been in Love?
22. Bungee Jumped?
23. Gotten stitches?
24. Broken a Bone?
25. Stayed overnight in a hospital?
 
1. Gone Camping in a tent? ✔️
2. Visited another country? ✔️
3. Ridden a motorcycle? ✔️
4. Driven a stick shift vehicle? ✔️
5. Shot a gun? ✔️
6. Gone Scuba Diving? ❌
7. Had a One Night Stand? ✔️
8. Gone Skydiving? ❌
9. Gone skiing/snowboarding?
10. Attended a music Festival? ✔️
11. Ridden an ATV? ❌
12. Been in a physical fight? ✔️
13. Built something with tools? ✔️
14. Ridden in an Ambulance? ✔️
15. Climbed or hiked a mountain? ✔️
16. Surfed or Boogie Boarded? ❌
17. Gotten Drunk? ✔️
18. Gotten High? ✔️
19. Ran an organized race? ✔️
20. Played an instrument? ✔️
21. Been in Love? ✔️
22. Bungee Jumped?
23. Gotten stitches? ✔️
24. Broken a Bone? ❌
25. Stayed overnight in a hospital? ✔️

20/25
 
1. Gone Camping in a tent? ✔️
2. Visited another country? ✔️
3. Ridden a motorcycle? ✔️
4. Driven a stick shift vehicle? ✔️
5. Shot a gun? ✔️
6. Gone Scuba Diving? ❌
7. Had a One Night Stand? ✔️
8. Gone Skydiving? ❌
9. Gone skiing/snowboarding?
10. Attended a music Festival? ✔️
11. Ridden an ATV? ❌
12. Been in a physical fight? ✔️
13. Built something with tools? ✔️
14. Ridden in an Ambulance? ✔️
15. Climbed or hiked a mountain? ✔️
16. Surfed or Boogie Boarded?
17. Gotten Drunk? ✔️
18. Gotten High? ✔️
19. Ran an organized race? ✔️
20. Played an instrument? ✔️
21. Been in Love? ✔️
22. Bungee Jumped?
23. Gotten stitches? ✔️
24. Broken a Bone? ❌
25. Stayed overnight in a hospital? ✔️

21/25
I highly recommend Scuba. Truly amazing experience. I do not recommend breaking a bone lol. Sky Diving will never be a thing I desire to try.
 
18 outta 25.
 
21. No motorcycles, scuba diving, skydiving, or bungee jumping. Several of my friends keep asking me when I'm going to try motorcycles, I'm like "dude, have you seen how I ride a mountain bike? I'm dead in 5 rides tops!"
 
Scored an 8. lol. Guess I'm pretty lame?

Ohwell GIFs | Tenor
 
21. No motorcycles, scuba diving, skydiving, or bungee jumping. Several of my friends keep asking me when I'm going to try motorcycles, I'm like "dude, have you seen how I ride a mountain bike? I'm dead in 5 rides tops!"
I loved it so much in the past but now it is just too dangerous. Hard to beat the feeling but so many deaths by me it isn't worth it. And if you like speed, the tings these bikes do today is like a video game.
 
Have you ever:
1. Gone Camping in a tent? 1
2. Visited another country? 2
3. Ridden a motorcycle? 3
4. Driven a stick shift vehicle?4
5. Shot a gun? 5
6. Gone Scuba Diving? 6
7. Had a One Night Stand? 7
8. Gone Skydiving? - Want to badly... just never make it a priority
9. Gone skiing/snowboarding? 8
10. Attended a music Festival? 9
11. Ridden an ATV? 10
12. Been in a physical fight? 11
13. Built something with tools? 12
14. Ridden in an Ambulance? Nope... I'm good with this one being not on my list.
15. Climbed or hiked a mountain? 13
16. Surfed or Boogie Boarded? 14
17. Gotten Drunk? 15
18. Gotten High? 16
19. Ran an organized race? 17
20. Played an instrument? Drums... but I sucked ... no musical talent here.
21. Been in Love? 18
22. Bungee Jumped? I've jumped off large rocks and bridges into water... I should get credit here, but won't take it.
23. Gotten stitches? 19
24. Broken a Bone? 20
25. Stayed overnight in a hospital? Nope... I'm good with this one being not on my list.

20 - I think raced a car should be on the list, ran from police... also high stakes poker. :cool:
 
Have you ever:
1. Gone Camping in a tent? 1
2. Visited another country? 2
3. Ridden a motorcycle? 3
4. Driven a stick shift vehicle?4
5. Shot a gun? 5
6. Gone Scuba Diving? 6
7. Had a One Night Stand? 7
8. Gone Skydiving? - Want to badly... just never make it a priority
9. Gone skiing/snowboarding? 8
10. Attended a music Festival? 9
11. Ridden an ATV? 10
12. Been in a physical fight? 11
13. Built something with tools? 12
14. Ridden in an Ambulance? Nope... I'm good with this one being not on my list.
15. Climbed or hiked a mountain? 13
16. Surfed or Boogie Boarded? 14
17. Gotten Drunk? 15
18. Gotten High? 16
19. Ran an organized race? 17
20. Played an instrument? Drums... but I sucked ... no musical talent here.
21. Been in Love? 18
22. Bungee Jumped? I've jumped off large rocks and bridges into water... I should get credit here, but won't take it.
23. Gotten stitches? 19
24. Broken a Bone? 20
25. Stayed overnight in a hospital? Nope... I'm good with this one being not on my list.

20 - I think raced a car should be on the list, ran from police... also high stakes poker. :cool:
I like the additions. One list had gone up in a hot air balloon. That would probably get most people.
 
I like the additions. One list had gone up in a hot air balloon. That would probably get most people.
I haven't done that one either. It would be cool. I've seen videos were some asshole goes up with a group with the secret intent of jumping out with a parachute. Then the operator freaks out and tells the idiot that if he does it, they will likely die as the balloon will be shoot up, over correct down, and whatever. I don't know enough about them to confirm it, but I believed the operator due to his emotions. The guy was a butthole for even considering it without getting permission.

I've found out that jumping off the Huntington Beach Pier is less than a $200 fine. I may do it soon... it's only 30ish feet is my guess, so no big deal, but looks fun as hell.
 
