Life Experience Scale

How many of these activities have you done. I saw a test online, can't link it but here is the gist. 1 pt for every activity done.
Scored 1-5--Get out of the basement and go do something.
Scored 6-10--Not a total waste, but need more experience.
Scored 11-15--Taking Advantage of life.
Scored 16-20--Life is your bitch.
Scored 20+--Can die knowing you have done it all.
Have you ever:
1. Gone Camping in a tent?
2. Visited another country?
3. Ridden a motorcycle?
4. Driven a stick shift vehicle?
5. Shot a gun?
6. Gone Scuba Diving?
7. Had a One Night Stand?
8. Gone Skydiving?
9. Gone skiing/snowboarding?
10. Attended a music Festival?
11. Ridden an ATV?
12. Been in a physical fight?
13. Built something with tools?
14. Ridden in an Ambulance?
15. Climbed or hiked a mountain?
16. Surfed or Boogie Boarded?
17. Gotten Drunk?
18. Gotten High?
19. Ran an organized race?
20. Played an instrument?
21. Been in Love?
22. Bungee Jumped?
23. Gotten stitches?
24. Broken a Bone?
25. Stayed overnight in a hospital?
