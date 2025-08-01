  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Life Experience Scale - Bonus Round

jeff7b9

jeff7b9

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jan 20, 2013
Messages
30,307
Reaction score
55,566
Loved that thread idea. Let's up the ante.

Have you ever?


1. Been involved in a police chase?
2. Been on TV or streaming service such as Netflix?
3. Gone Streaking or Been naked in public?
4. Been thrown out of a bar?
5. Caught a partner cheating on you?
6. Seen a dead body?
7. Had a threesome, orgy or any sexual encounter with minimum 3 people?
8. Been homeless or lived in a car?
9. Been in a fight where someone was knocked unconscious?
10. Had an unplanned pregnancy?
11. Rescued an animal in the wild or returned a stray pet to its home?
12. Gotten away with a crime which could have resulted in jail time?
13. Sold drugs?
14. Gone to a nude beach or nudist resort/event?
15. Spoken with a cop while under the influence?
16. Paid for sex or any sexual act?
17. Attended a same sex wedding?
18. Been punched in the face?
19. Been to rehab
20. Been robbed at gunpoint or other weapon?
21. Stolen anything which is not for sale? (Fire hydrant, street signs, life sized Ronald McDonald)
22. Been in/at a riot
23. Gone pool hopping
24. Hitch Hiked or "hopped a train" (not a turnstile, l mean boarding a freight or commercial train illegally)
25. Failed a drug test




Bonus: any combination of the above, explain
for example:
if you were punched in the face and knocked unconscious at a same sex wedding.
 
Have you ever?


1. Been involved in a police chase? Yes - as a kid on a dirt bike... I got away. At 21 my buddy was DUI and I would have too, but he was driving, he got away from a cop... that was nuts.
2. Been on TV or streaming service such as Netflix? No
3. Gone Streaking or Been naked in public? Yes, Junior year at UCSD a whole bunch of us donned paper bags and ran through and event from the top of a hill to a truck waiting at the bottom and dove in and took off.
4. Been thrown out of a bar? Yep.. 4X (Bambis in TJ, The Graduate in Sacramento, Goat Hill Tavern in Newport Beach, El Dorado Saloon, Sac?) Only two were my fault.
5. Caught a partner cheating on you? Yep. (I was dating a chick in college that gave me Chlamydia... I told her she needed to get checked and that it was over.)
6. Seen a dead body? Yes. =(
7. Had a threesome, orgy or any sexual encounter with minimum 3 people? Nope. Failed. (Tried a threesome twice with 2 girls... was really drunk both times... it was too much work.)
8. Been homeless or lived in a car? (1 week only as I looked for housing when I moved to San Diego for school)
9. Been in a fight where someone was knocked unconscious? Yes. It's a good and bad feeling to land that blown.
10. Had an unplanned pregnancy? Nope
11. Rescued an animal in the wild or returned a stray pet to its home? 4th of July, found a scared lost dog and got him home.
12. Gotten away with a crime which could have resulted in jail time? Yes... many times. See below #13. (BONUS!)
13. Sold drugs? Weed... in college... yes.
14. Gone to a nude beach or nudist resort/event? LOL... Went to Black's Beach my first year at UCSD to check it out... it was a bunch of gay dudes, so I bailed.
15. Spoken with a cop while under the influence? Yes.
16. Paid for sex or any sexual act? Nope.
17. Attended a same sex wedding? Nope, but I would.
18. Been punched in the face? Yes, have a scar over my eyebrow. Nice shot... it almost knocked me out. It bled a lot.
19. Been to rehab? Nope
20. Been robbed at gunpoint or other weapon? Nope
21. Stolen anything which is not for sale? (Fire hydrant, street signs, life sized Ronald McDonald) Yes... street signs for sure.
22. Been in/at a riot? Palm Springs Spring Break 1987, HB 4th of July Riots in the 1990's.
23. Gone pool hopping? We used to go into Oakmonth High Schools big pool at 2am and get run off by security that showed up, but the escape was easy. Does that count?
24. Hitch Hiked or "hopped a train" (not a turnstile, l mean boarding a freight or commercial train illegally) - No. I wish I had. I grew up in Roseville, CA which is a massive train depot.
25. Failed a drug test - Nope

18... good list.
 
I did 3, 7, and 14 in combination. Back when I was in college I saw an internet ad for a sex party which was to be held on a public nude beach in the middle of the week. Since I was less than an hour away I figured "why the fuck not?" Little did I know that I'd be the youngest person there by a good 12-15 years, with the average age being somewhere around 50.

Also 12 & 13. One of my buddies had a family cottage that backs onto a nature preserve. The two of us found a nice spot in the preserve to grow a rather substantial amount of weed, most of which we sold to our friends & classmates to help pay for our tuitions and party funds.

Total of 16/25, counsel has advised me to check the statute of limitations before I go into any more details.
 
The MySpace bulletin quizzes are making a comeback. Love to see it!
 
