Life Experience Scale - Bonus Round

Loved that thread idea. Let's up the ante.
Have you ever?
1. Been involved in a police chase?
2. Been on TV or streaming service such as Netflix?
3. Gone Streaking or Been naked in public?
4. Been thrown out of a bar?
5. Caught a partner cheating on you?
6. Seen a dead body?
7. Had a threesome, orgy or any sexual encounter with minimum 3 people?
8. Been homeless or lived in a car?
9. Been in a fight where someone was knocked unconscious?
10. Had an unplanned pregnancy?
11. Rescued an animal in the wild or returned a stray pet to its home?
12. Gotten away with a crime which could have resulted in jail time?
13. Sold drugs?
14. Gone to a nude beach or nudist resort/event?
15. Spoken with a cop while under the influence?
16. Paid for sex or any sexual act?
17. Attended a same sex wedding?
18. Been punched in the face?
19. Been to rehab
20. Been robbed at gunpoint or other weapon?
21. Stolen anything which is not for sale? (Fire hydrant, street signs, life sized Ronald McDonald)
22. Been in/at a riot
23. Gone pool hopping
24. Hitch Hiked or "hopped a train" (not a turnstile, l mean boarding a freight or commercial train illegally)
25. Failed a drug test
Bonus: any combination of the above, explain
for example:
if you were punched in the face and knocked unconscious at a same sex wedding.
