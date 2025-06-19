Life can be viciously cruel

I just received a call from my aunt that my 22 year old niece passed away unexpectedly. She was complaining of a major headache and decided to go to the ER.... by the morning she was gone. We don't know the specifics as of yet.



1 exam away from completing her undergraduate degree, and was just about to start a prestigious summer internship. She was even telling my sister about her first ever boyfriend.



I am at a loss for words right now - the scream my sister let out when I told her the news just broke me.



Tell the people you love that you do. Don't worry that it feels awkward, or that you will tell them the next time you see them, do it now. Tomorrow is guaranteed for none of us.