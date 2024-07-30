Cold weather kills far more people than hot weather, study shows​

It does become hot and muggy here in Florida but largely I don't mind the hot weather all that much. I wouldn't want to be playing a sport in the afternoon, or working outside during the hottest part of the day. that would hurt. This time of year I always keep a hat and water near by.When I lived in California and visited relatives in southern Oregon, it did become quite hot sometimes. It was a dry heat which makes a nice difference from Florida, as the mornings would be cool, to even being cold. the later afternoons though with temps around 105F and higher would be uncomfortable. the high heat only lasted a short while though. I can remember we almost never turned on the air conditioner in summer as the overnight cooler air would keep the house feeling comfortable during the daytime.The heat does beat the cold. When I lived in the frozen mid-west I was more fearful of the long cold winters. Studies have found that one is more likely to pass away from cold temperatures than warm. The other week I read a book written by a relative. He was as poor as can be and lived in a cold part of Oregon. On why he moved to California's central valley he wrote - it was far better to be poor and living in a warm sunny climate than to live in cold chilly Oregon.Cold weather is associated with nearly 20 times more deaths than hot weather, shows an international study that analysed more than 74 million deaths in 13 countries.Reporting in the,1 researchers analysed data from 384 locations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. They calculated deaths attributable to heat and cold, defined as temperatures above and below the optimum temperature for each place corresponding to the point of minimum mortality.In total, …