I dot like the word ocl9ck like when u say what time is it and someone says its like so7metbing o'clock 1by say that what is the o in oclo short for is it of otr like is it for on like 9oncl9ck? That doesn't sound right and 2hat if we used it o other stuck like ochair 9r ojump can that work why is it just ockock I though about this because if the butter thread or should I say otheread it's stupid