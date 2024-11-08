Elections Liberals hate the immigrants and minorities now.

liberals really change face fast when the immigrants don't vote for them. they never cared about minorities and immigrants they only care about their votes.
here is a lib on reddit wanting to deport a immigrant's parents because the son is a trump supporter. LMFAO
how fast they changed. the Latinos voters really hurt their feelings.
 
How is it verified this person is a liberal?

People make false flag troll accounts all the time. What is this account's history? Is there a real identity confirmed to be attached to it? If not, I don't see the point in wasting the forum's time on this stuff.
 
Madmick said:
How is it verified this person is a liberal?

People make false flag troll accounts all the time. What is this account's history? Is there a real identity confirmed to be attached to it? If not, I don't see the point in wasting the forum's time on this stuff.
This was posted in the liberal tears thread but no idea if any of this is real.

d2c78e6d.jpg
 
This is true but reddit largely leans left and 29000 people up voted that so it points to something
 
Liberals would be so dangerous if they had any form of testosterone and weren't drowning in multiple mental illnesses.

I doubt this person is even capable of making a telephone call, so their neighbour should be fine.
 
the post creator has an extensive post history you can just click on comments on his reddit page
it's obvious the account is real
 
