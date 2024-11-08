AdamWarlock
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 5, 2021
- Messages
- 1,629
- Reaction score
- 2,224
liberals really change face fast when the immigrants don't vote for them. they never cared about minorities and immigrants they only care about their votes.
here is a lib on reddit wanting to deport a immigrant's parents because the son is a trump supporter. LMFAO
how fast they changed. the Latinos voters really hurt their feelings.
here is a lib on reddit wanting to deport a immigrant's parents because the son is a trump supporter. LMFAO
how fast they changed. the Latinos voters really hurt their feelings.