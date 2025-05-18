Siver!
Romania’s liberal mayor wins presidency, as Portugal and Poland’s election results come in
Romanian, Portuguese and Polish nationals have been casting their ballots, with millions of Europeans taking to the polls on Sunday.
www.bbc.co.uk
- Bucharest's liberal Mayor Nicusor Dan has won Romania's presidential race, beating right-wing nationalist George Simion
- Romania's previous election result was annulled late last year after a far-right conspiracy theorist was blocked from the top job amid claims of Russian interference
- Poland, Portugal and Romania have all been holding elections on Sunday, with millions of Europeans voting
- In Poland, Warsaw's liberal Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski has narrowly won the first round of the presidential election, according to an exit poll on Polish TV
- Elsewhere, in Portugal the centre right Democratic Alliance (AD) party looks set to win the country's general election, according to an exit poll, but appears likely to fall short of a majority
---
It's a busy time in Europe re: elections.
Anyone from any of these countries have any input into what's happened and what's happening?