Elections Liberal Mayor Wins in Romania; Liberal Mayor Wins Primary in Poland; Centre-Right Party Lead in Portugal

www.bbc.co.uk

Romania’s liberal mayor wins presidency, as Portugal and Poland’s election results come in

Romanian, Portuguese and Polish nationals have been casting their ballots, with millions of Europeans taking to the polls on Sunday.
---

It's a busy time in Europe re: elections.

Anyone from any of these countries have any input into what's happened and what's happening?
 
In Romania..didn’t Simion dominate the first round so much that it was considered pretty much a certainly he was next?

Sounds rigged…and considering they have cancelled elections that didn’t go their way they don’t really have much credibility to say it wasn’t rigged

US should sanction them. Such small potatoes to be acting so brazen.
 
Speaking of Romania. This whole "election" was a farce after they removed the first guy under the flimsiest of excuses. Voting is the illusion of choice for the masses.
 
Kingz said:
In Romania..didn’t Simion dominate the first round so much that it was considered pretty much a certainly he was next?

Sounds rigged…and considering they have cancelled elections that didn’t go their way they don’t really have much credibility to say it wasn’t rigged

US should sanction them. Such small potatoes to be acting so brazen.
I understood that it was indeed rigged but by Russia and in favor of the candidate that got removed.
 
Yehudim said:
I understood that it was indeed rigged but by Russia and in favor of the candidate that got removed.
This is the new strategy in the lefty playbook.

Right wing party gaining favor? Label them Putin/Trump collaborators and claim the election is rigged.

Left wing party wins election? Real democracy.
 
