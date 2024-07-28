Liam howlett from the prodigy did dubstep 15-20 year before it was a thing.

Frode Falch said:
And that is just one of the reasons why he is known AS THE PRODIGY

Frode Falch said:
For the most part yes. But its not the typical drum n bass track of the 90s. The way the tempo changes, and the chopped up bass and synth part, remind me of dub step.. many years before it was invented.
it has like half the BPMs of dubstep though
 
Yeah, they definitely lay claim to the very early roots of dubstep, and I would also add that Apex Twin has a lot of stuff that I believe helped pioneer dubstep.
 
I would call it breakbeat, which a lot of early Prodigy stuff was.
Liam was very much ahead of his time, I was a big Prodigy fan in the ‘90s. Saw them live in 1997 I think it was, at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles. It was a phenomenal show, just before the Fat of the Land album dropped.
 
freakroor said:
isnt the name taken from a moog synthesizer?


also this track isnt dubstep.
  • Yes Moog used to make a synthesizer called Prodigy
  • Liam referred to himself as "the Prodigy" as he would link up several devices and electronics to make music on his own. This wasn't as easy when MIDI wasn't standard and DAWs weren't a thing. I've seen Prodigy live- Liam works by himself while the other guys support with vocals, dancing, and occasionally instruments.
  • Yes it's not dubstep but Liam was known for experimenting with stuff beyond the standard 4/4 and breakbeat EDM from back in the day. He inspired quite a bit
  • That Millie Bobby Brown gif is great and underrated
 
