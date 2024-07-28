Liam howlett from the prodigy did dubstep 15-20 year before it was a thing.

Frode Falch
Steel Belt
Professional Fighter
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2005
- Messages
- 27,834
- Reaction score
- 9,846
sounds like drum & bass/big beat to me tbh
it has like half the BPMs of dubstep thoughFor the most part yes. But its not the typical drum n bass track of the 90s. The way the tempo changes, and the chopped up bass and synth part, remind me of dub step.. many years before it was invented.
isnt the name taken from a moog synthesizer?And that is just one of the reasons why he is known AS THE PRODIGY
isnt the name taken from a moog synthesizer?
also this track isnt dubstep.