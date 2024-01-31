David Street
NEWS FLASH
LFA LAUNCHES LFA FIGHT NETWORK
ON OFFICIAL LFA YOUTUBE CHANNEL
Attitude MMA Fights 29
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10
LIVE on LFA FIGHT NETWORK - youtube.com/@lfafights
——
LAS VEGAS, Nevada - LFA CEO Ed Soares announced today the LFA’s official YouTube Channel – the LFA FIGHT NETWORK™ – will begin streaming live premium regional MMA events in addition to the promotion’s own stacked live undercards and library.
LFA’s YouTube Channel has already earned half a million subscribers with its regular slate of live LFA Prelims and historic fights featuring the likes of UFC champions including Alex Pereira, Sean O’Malley, Kamaru Usman and over 300 other UFC fighters who graduated from LFA’s world class roster.
Now, the LFA Fight Network will live stream the best regional MMA, too. The first live event to stream live on the official LFA YouTube Channel (@LFAfights) will be Attitude MMA Fights 29, which takes place Saturday, February 10th at the Memphis Music Room in Memphis, Tennessee.
The main event will feature an explosive heavyweight showdown between undefeated prospects Petera Wilson and Dwight Maters. The entire main card will be available worldwide on the LFA FIGHT NETWORK™ at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.
“The LFA has launched the careers of over 300 athletes that have reached the pinnacle of MMA by competing in the UFC” stated Soares. “We also work with commentators and television talent that are currently working for the UFC or are aspiring to work cage side at UFC events. Now we are excited to provide a platform for top regional fighters from around the world by launching the LFA Fight Network on our popular YouTube channel. We currently have over a half million loyal subscribers that are hungry for more combat sports content. We are excited to provide that beginning with Attitude MMA 29 on Saturday, February 10th.”
