LFA, Legacy Fighting Alliance, MMA, betting thread

Any and all LFA events can go in this thread

LFA 152: Valente vs. Bekoev

LFA, Legacy Fighting Alliance, MMA, betting threadClick this to go to your unread posts:----Friday 02.10.2023 at 09:00 PM ETU.S. Broadcast: UFC Fight PassPromotion: Legacy Fighting AllianceVenue: Grand Casino Hotel & ResortLocation: Shawnee, Oklahoma, United StatesRandom stuff I found:Ryan Fathi 73 inch reach. Ryan Fathi began training martial arts at the age of 3 with Sifu Reza. He had always wanted to train in the martial arts, and as a child he would beg his mom to let him go into every martial arts studio he saw just so he could watch. Ryan loves every aspect of training, and his goal is to be the most complete and well rounded martial artist in the world. He is also a competitor - Ryan has competed in multiple Muay Thai championships and won the Thai Boxing Association Muay Thai Classic in 2014. His life has been changed by martial arts; giving him confidence, getting him in incredible physical shape, and improving his overall health. Most importantly, as he puts it, it has given him the ability to impact other peoples lives in a positive way. Ryan encourages each student to enjoy martial arts as much as possible and to find their own passion for the art.Anything interesting for LFA 152?