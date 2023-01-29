LFA, Legacy Fighting Alliance, MMA, betting thread

LFA, Legacy Fighting Alliance, MMA, betting thread

Any and all LFA events can go in this thread


https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/promotions/1815-legacy-fighting-alliance-lfa


https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/lfa-legacy-fighting-alliance-betting-thread.4275230/unread














----


LFA 152: Valente vs. Bekoev
Friday 02.10.2023 at 09:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Promotion: Legacy Fighting Alliance
Venue: Grand Casino Hotel & Resort
Location: Shawnee, Oklahoma, United States

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/97300-lfa-152-valente-vs-bekoev
https://www.tapology.com/forum/threads/71501

LFA152.jpg


Random stuff I found:
Ryan Fathi 73 inch reach. Ryan Fathi began training martial arts at the age of 3 with Sifu Reza. He had always wanted to train in the martial arts, and as a child he would beg his mom to let him go into every martial arts studio he saw just so he could watch. Ryan loves every aspect of training, and his goal is to be the most complete and well rounded martial artist in the world. He is also a competitor - Ryan has competed in multiple Muay Thai championships and won the Thai Boxing Association Muay Thai Classic in 2014. His life has been changed by martial arts; giving him confidence, getting him in incredible physical shape, and improving his overall health. Most importantly, as he puts it, it has given him the ability to impact other peoples lives in a positive way. Ryan encourages each student to enjoy martial arts as much as possible and to find their own passion for the art.



Anything interesting for LFA 152?
 
Didn’t really tape it heavily but got 2 units on Trevor Wallace at +120. And also a half unit on Manny Muro at +300
 
Played Mariscal 1.72, not sure why the odds are drifting towards Faria, Mariscal is good.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Played Mariscal 1.72, not sure why the odds are drifting towards Faria, Mariscal is good.
Have Mariscal on dome parlays for the same reason, though he can be inconsistent.

Also took the guy fighting Urban since he seems to have been fighting tougher opposition on a more regular basis, and I think Logan might have a glass jaw
 
Thesnake101 said:
Have Mariscal on dome parlays for the same reason, though he can be inconsistent.

Also took the guy fighting Urban since he seems to have been fighting tougher opposition on a more regular basis, and I think Logan might have a glass jaw
Mariscal missed weight by 4lbs, hopefully the fight isn't off.

Didn't touch the Logan fight as Logan looked decent to me last time he fought.
 
LFA 154

Friday 03.10.2023 at 08:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Venue: Ginásio do Polvilho
Location: Cajamar, São Paulo, Brazil
Enclosure: Cage
MMA Bouts: 13

LFA 154 opening lines released March 6

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/97603-lfa-154-fernando-vs-silva
https://www.tapology.com/forum/threads/71647

https://www.bestfightodds.com/events/lfa-154-2817

Opening lines:

Jensey Silva +300
Lucas Fernando -400 ..... 81.5 inch reach, 14.5 inch reach Advantage

Eduardo Neves -150 6'2" height, age 22, 78 inch reach ... trains 1,688 miles away
(Neves tested Positive for COVID-19 before his canceled February 12, 2023 fight, fighting 4 weeks later)
Hyago Silva +120 6'2" height, age 30, unknown reach ... trains 303 miles away

.....

Carlos Prates -280
Eduardo Ramon +220

Jean Matsumoto -400
Marlon Basilio +300

Felipe Douglas -180
Kaue Fernandes +150

Julio Spadaccini +275
Lucas Sampaio -350

Mateus Messaros +500
Rodolfo Bellato -700

Lany Silva -180
Sabrina Oliveira +150






https://www.betonline.ag/sportsbook/martial-arts/mma/lfa-154

LFA 154

I took Eduardo Neves at +140 odds, 5 round fight

Neves tested Positive for COVID-19 before his canceled February 12, 2023 fight, fighting 4 weeks later

sF7Lqxs.png
 
Neves is awful bet. He has horrible striking and lost when taken down. Also terrible cardio. Not to mention abyssmal fight IQ. Hyago is decent wrestler, and responsible in defence, with sharp counters. Covid month ago adds to concerns.
 
supnavarili said:
Neves is awful bet. He has horrible striking and lost when taken down. Also terrible cardio. Not to mention abyssmal fight IQ. Hyago is decent wrestler, and responsible in defence, with sharp counters. Covid month ago adds to concerns.
If he did get him @ +140, he could also just arb for free money.
 
Played Rafael Mulisha at 2.05 who's always been a good dog for me
 
Any leans on Big Tuna's fight? Looks like he's a jacked kickboxer but 38 years old.
 
LFA 156: Fuller vs. Waters

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/98557-lfa-156-fuller-vs-waters
https://www.tapology.com/forum/threads/72225

Friday 04.14.2023 at 09:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Promotion: Legacy Fighting Alliance
Venue: Sanford Pentagon
Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
MMA Bouts: 10

Trey Waters is 6 Feet, 5.1654 Inches height and is fighting at 170 pounds

5 round fight for the LFA vacant Welterweight Championship

https://www.tapology.com/fightcente...the-gentleman-fuller-vs-trey-the-truth-waters

Fuller 3.5 inch reach advantage, 80.5 inch reach, 2 years older, age 30, "The Gentleman"
Waters 3 inches taller, 6'5" height, "The Truth"

hf1rNqQ.png


# 125 Waters # 41 Fuller

https://www.tapology.com/rankings/regional/3436-united-states-pro-mens-welterweight





LFA 156
 
