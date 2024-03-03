Lewis will KO Rozenstruick

Cazanciocu
Rozenstruick is technical, but he just point fights unless you rush at him. He remembers me of Adesanya, but with better boxing and worse kicks.
Literally 10 fights out of his 104 in his combat history have went to a decision, he has 77 knockouts to his name. Ts is a fucking moron and is thread/post whoring for some reason.Point fighter with a 93% finish rate in his wins.
3 fights total that went to dec....
OP giving vibes of a bot post.
Calling ppl at work flaccid penis has just gone into my arsenal.Put a bit more effort into your next troll job, you flaccid penis.
Put a bit more effort into your next troll job, you flaccid penis.