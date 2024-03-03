Lewis will KO Rozenstruick

Rozenstruick is technical, but he just point fights unless you rush at him. He remembers me of Adesanya, but with better boxing and worse kicks.
 
MichiganMMA1978 said:
Point fighter with a 93% finish rate in his wins.
3 fights total that went to dec....

<{fry}>
OP giving vibes of a bot post.
Literally 10 fights out of his 104 in his combat history have went to a decision, he has 77 knockouts to his name. Ts is a fucking moron and is thread/post whoring for some reason.
 
<{fry}>
Machida was also a point fighter despite having many KOs. They point fights until their opponents make a mistake/bum rush and then they are countering.
 
