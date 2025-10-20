Lever gun questions

JohnPJones
I’d like a lever gun, but I want some rail, but i don’t want the ugly ‘tactical’ lever guns that are for some reason 2-3x the price of traditional lever guns.
Wood furniture with the brass receiver would be nice, but a silver receiver with wood furniture is fine as well.
Also not sure what caliber to go with. I already have 4 different rifle calibers so I’m leaning towards one that use a modern round.
Any ideas on makes/models that fit what I want?
