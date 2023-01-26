Let's Write The Sherbro Dictionary (For Dummies)

Buff
#FreeLeeMurray Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Jan 11, 2010
- Messages
- 31,055
- Reaction score
- 42,116
Since the discovery of Sherbro Island, sacred home of our ancient kinfolk, the Sherbro people, it occurred to me that there are many who don't speak, or understand our ancient and sacred Sherbro language, spoken here by we, the modern-day Sherbro.
This thread will serve as a dictionary for future generations of Sherbro who wish to understand our dialect... I believe a previous edition has been lost... Here's a few to get us started, please add your own.
War - Meaning "Go to War, and win". A blessing bestowed upon a warrior before a great battle. Started by a Kevin Randleman fan Sherbro. Randleman is also fallen Sherbro.
(War Randleman)
The Just Bleed God - Our evil overseer. The monster that brought us all here. Our ruler. We pledge weekly sacrifices unto his name.
(The JBG's most famous disciple)
The Heavies - Spiritual home of current Sherbro from all over the world. Actually the sub-section of a karate forum.
(Sherdog Admin on patrol)
Shoop Dat - A call to create our culture's art. "Photoshop That". A signal for basement dwellers to impress one another.
(En Sald. A classic.)
Wood - Meaning "I would enjoy kissing this person and holding their hand". Amorous Sherbro announce this when they see images of their future wives. It also means "I have wood"
(He has wood)
Redditors - The worst of all tribes. Degenders Of WMMA and political correctness. Our sworn enemy.
(Eww)
Boise Dime - The most beautiful of all women. A 10 in Helsinki is only a 7 in Boise.
(20 Cents of Hawtness)
You Sound Poor - Meaning that whilst rich in culture, you are an impoverished Sherbro, and it is evident in your articulation.
(The lifestyle of Sherbro who says this)
Let Them Bang - A primal call. Meaning "I'd like to see it". When duelling warriors become separated, sherbro cry "Let them bang" to saturate their eternal lust for blood. Always better if you do let them bang.
(A man who like to bang other men)
Appendix - An item of Sherbro's great cultural history. Appendix never die. It will live forever in the hearts of our proud people.
(Appendix Never Die)
Shadface'd - Something a fighter definitely doesn't want to be. "Shoops" are eternal.
(The Birth Of An Icon)
UberTS - Titanic-sized Sherbro-turned-cop. His legend still remains strong, though recently replaced by @BoxerMaurits
(The Great One)
Monica - My personal favourite. Because what else do you call your boys when you see them?
(And now you know)
More suggestions are needed.
Let's do this.
This thread will serve as a dictionary for future generations of Sherbro who wish to understand our dialect... I believe a previous edition has been lost... Here's a few to get us started, please add your own.
War - Meaning "Go to War, and win". A blessing bestowed upon a warrior before a great battle. Started by a Kevin Randleman fan Sherbro. Randleman is also fallen Sherbro.
(War Randleman)
The Just Bleed God - Our evil overseer. The monster that brought us all here. Our ruler. We pledge weekly sacrifices unto his name.
(The JBG's most famous disciple)
The Heavies - Spiritual home of current Sherbro from all over the world. Actually the sub-section of a karate forum.
(Sherdog Admin on patrol)
Shoop Dat - A call to create our culture's art. "Photoshop That". A signal for basement dwellers to impress one another.
(En Sald. A classic.)
Wood - Meaning "I would enjoy kissing this person and holding their hand". Amorous Sherbro announce this when they see images of their future wives. It also means "I have wood"
(He has wood)
Redditors - The worst of all tribes. Degenders Of WMMA and political correctness. Our sworn enemy.
(Eww)
Boise Dime - The most beautiful of all women. A 10 in Helsinki is only a 7 in Boise.
(20 Cents of Hawtness)
You Sound Poor - Meaning that whilst rich in culture, you are an impoverished Sherbro, and it is evident in your articulation.
(The lifestyle of Sherbro who says this)
Let Them Bang - A primal call. Meaning "I'd like to see it". When duelling warriors become separated, sherbro cry "Let them bang" to saturate their eternal lust for blood. Always better if you do let them bang.
(A man who like to bang other men)
Appendix - An item of Sherbro's great cultural history. Appendix never die. It will live forever in the hearts of our proud people.
(Appendix Never Die)
Shadface'd - Something a fighter definitely doesn't want to be. "Shoops" are eternal.
(The Birth Of An Icon)
UberTS - Titanic-sized Sherbro-turned-cop. His legend still remains strong, though recently replaced by @BoxerMaurits
(The Great One)
Monica - My personal favourite. Because what else do you call your boys when you see them?
(And now you know)
More suggestions are needed.
Let's do this.
Last edited: