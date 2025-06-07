Let's Talk One of the Most Legendary Events in History: Jungle Fight 1

www.sherdog.com

Jungle Fight 1 - Amazonas

Jungle Fight 1 - Amazonas pits Jorge Macaco Patino vs Ronaldo Jacare Souza fight in Ariau Amazon Towers Convention Center, Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil on Sep 13, 2003.
It's difficult to convey how many past and future legends appeared on this card.

You had olympic gold medalist wrestler Mark Schultz.

Elite BJJ guys in Fabricio Werdum and Jacare.

NCAA D1 champ and world cup winner Rico Chiapparelli, who founded team RAW.

Lyoto Machida against Stephan Bonnar.

Not to mention future prowrestling superstar Shinsuke Nakamura.

I have to say, nothing about the Schultz match looks suspicious, yet it's been scrubbed from all the record books. I understand Schultz claims it was supposed to be a work, but the match looks completely legitimate:

 
It looked a bit light 'sparry" but who knows.
I think there is a lot of scripts or works in all sports. Not that everyone is in on it but yeah if there is money to be made...
Love these old events, style against style, sport against sport. Those bareknuckle/vale tudo/nhb tournaments and events were something else.
It never will feel the same. Glad i lived thru it.
 
Saku'sEar said:
It looked a bit light 'sparry" but who knows.
I think there is a lot of scripts or works in all sports. Not that everyone is in on it but yeah if there is money to be made...
Love these old events, style against style, sport against sport. Those bareknuckle/vale tudo/nhb tournaments and events were something else.
It never will feel the same. Glad i lived thru it.
Anyone who was around for that era of the sport really lived through something completely different, something that will possibly never exist again, save JMMA carrying the torch. We were privileged
 
