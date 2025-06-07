Let's Talk One of the Most Legendary Events in History: Jungle Fight 1

EndlessCritic
Jungle Fight 1 - Amazonas
Jungle Fight 1 - Amazonas pits Jorge Macaco Patino vs Ronaldo Jacare Souza fight in Ariau Amazon Towers Convention Center, Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil on Sep 13, 2003.
It's difficult to convey how many past and future legends appeared on this card.
You had olympic gold medalist wrestler Mark Schultz.
Elite BJJ guys in Fabricio Werdum and Jacare.
NCAA D1 champ and world cup winner Rico Chiapparelli, who founded team RAW.
Lyoto Machida against Stephan Bonnar.
Not to mention future prowrestling superstar Shinsuke Nakamura.
I have to say, nothing about the Schultz match looks suspicious, yet it's been scrubbed from all the record books. I understand Schultz claims it was supposed to be a work, but the match looks completely legitimate:
