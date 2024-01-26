Let's talk good chocolate

Cherry Brigand

Cherry Brigand

See's Candy has been family favorite for decades now. It is very very good. However, we received a box of Josh Early chocolates and it may be my new favorite.

Godiva is B tier compared to the above, but I'm very interested in what my sherbros have found out there in the wasteland for good chocolates.
 
Gotta be dark chocolate, not crappy milk chocolate. As far as mainstream i like lidnt. There are a few of local chocolatiers that make some primo shit. I'm sure most larger cities have the same. If you haven't done it before go to a local place that makes chocolate, while you'll pay way more than store grade it's worth it at least once.
 
Snickers are pretty good


Twix too but it depends on whether or not you get the ones from the left factory or right factory. Is very import
 
I go through phases. I have roughly five 93% dark chocolate bars sitting in the fridge. I kind of got sick of them. I might go in the opposite direction with chocolates like Toffifay or Zero candy bar. I am not a snob with chocolate. I don't have a refined palette. My cousins from the UK will not touch American chocolate.
 
I switched from coffee to hot chocolate made with hersheys cocao powder. No sugar and a touch of milk.
 
emefer said:
I switched from coffee to hot chocolate made with hersheys cocao powder. No sugar and a touch of milk.
I do similar for the flavanol content. Look into Ghirardelli 100% Cocoa Baking Powder. Typically, the manufacturers use dutch processed/alkalized cocoa. The result is a product with significantly reduced flavanols. In general, chocolate is high in lead and cadmium. That particular Ghirardelli product scored at the top for both flavanol content and low levels of lead/cadmium (comparatively).
 
MTT said:
I do similar for the flavanol content. Look into Ghirardelli 100% Cocoa Baking Powder. Typically, the manufacturers use dutch processed/alkalized cocoa. The result is a product with significantly reduced flavanols. In general, chocolate is high in lead and cadmium. That particular Ghirardelli product scored at the top for both flavanol content and low levels of lead/cadmium (comparatively).
The 100% cocao powder Hershey’s makes isn’t dutched. Their special dark chocolate powder is. I don’t want any lead or cadmium though.
 
fingercuffs said:
There was a thread about this a couple of days ago, lol. Anything other than Hershey's being it tastes like cheese.
Interesting combination of poster and content.
Did you know that the chocolate industry was created by english confectioners like Cadbury, murrkan Hershey and Swiss Nestlé?

It's funny because one does not usually think of english chocolate but it used to be a thing.

Anyways on topic, TS, I for one tend to favour the moren cocoa intensive products, like 80%+ cocoa content, all the way to 95%.
 
Cherry Brigand said:
See's Candy has been family favorite for decades now. It is very very good. However, we received a box of Josh Early chocolates and it may be my new favorite.

Godiva is B tier compared to the above, but I'm very interested in what my sherbros have found out there in the wasteland for good chocolates.
I find Godiva to be disgusting. I would rather eat a Hershey bar.

See's is actually super good if you get the right pieces.
 
Bornstarch said:
I don't know if I'm just getting old or if they changed their recipe but I remember loving Kit Kat, Kisses, etc.. when I was a kid. Couldn't get enough of them. Now they suck.
You are correct. My understanding is that a big part of it is they've lowered the chocolate content of their chocolate.
 
Bornstarch said:
I don't know if I'm just getting old or if they changed their recipe but I remember loving Kit Kat, Kisses, etc.. when I was a kid. Couldn't get enough of them. Now they suck.
Same here. I loved Kit Kat as a kid, now, everytime I try it it has a weird aftertaste. I also adored Twix, when it was still called Raider (Yes, I am that old), now I couldn't care less.
 
