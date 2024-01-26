Let's talk good chocolate

Cherry Brigand
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Sep 9, 2009
- Messages
- 9,189
- Reaction score
- 18,572
See's Candy has been family favorite for decades now. It is very very good. However, we received a box of Josh Early chocolates and it may be my new favorite.
Godiva is B tier compared to the above, but I'm very interested in what my sherbros have found out there in the wasteland for good chocolates.
Godiva is B tier compared to the above, but I'm very interested in what my sherbros have found out there in the wasteland for good chocolates.