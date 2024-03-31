Let's talk Gears of War

When the first Gears of War came out on X360 I was blown away- it was one of the very first applications of UE3 and this was definitely the game that convinced me video games had entered a new era. While the gameplay wasn't exactly innovative, it was well executed and fun.



GoW2 came out, gameplay was mostly the same, but the story in that was captivating. I remember playing it and beating it on co op with a friend. Good times.



By the time GoW3 came out, I appreciated how far the series had come, in terms of set pieces, environments, etc but ultimately I started getting bored and I couldn't be bothered to finish it.



GoW4 launched on PC (I didn't buy any Xbox consoles after going though 4 360s) with UE4 and I was looking to be impressed and immersed with the new technology. While I did appreciate the improvements in technology, albeit incremental, At some point I said to myself.. I'm playing the same game.



Haven't bothered with Gears 5.



I think the thing about the cover system is that you're basically forced to play that way. It's like playing a gory whack a mole game.