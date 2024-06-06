Let's talk about the Diaz v Masvidal Altercation

lerobshow
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2023
- Messages
- 128
- Reaction score
- 267
I know I like to open post and not share my opinion but I'll go first on this one it is clear as day that whoever swung first in the red (in Masvidal camp) obviously got hurt and then they both bounced and ran the hell out of there.
Masvidal been talking smack about DIaz for at least 8 months. DIaz camp weren't playing that lmao.
Thoughts? I'll link you up
Masvidal been talking smack about DIaz for at least 8 months. DIaz camp weren't playing that lmao.
Thoughts? I'll link you up