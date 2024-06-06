  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Let's talk about the Diaz v Masvidal Altercation

lerobshow

White Belt
Dec 14, 2023
128
267
I know I like to open post and not share my opinion but I'll go first on this one it is clear as day that whoever swung first in the red (in Masvidal camp) obviously got hurt and then they both bounced and ran the hell out of there.

Masvidal been talking smack about DIaz for at least 8 months. DIaz camp weren't playing that lmao.

Thoughts? I'll link you up
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1798825087199531428
 
lmao what was the fatty in red thinking?

I didn’t even know Diaz and Masvidal were boxing each other, so I guess this counts as good publicity.
 
Bunch of clowns
Jones needs to teach these immature violent thugs how to conduct themselves with class
 
On a side note:


Masvidal need need security. That boy would've been hurt real bad.
 
MDoza said:
lmao what was the fatty in red thinking?

I didn’t even know Diaz and Masvidal were boxing each other, so I guess this counts as good publicity.
That wasn't scripted tho lol.

Masvidal been talking alot of sh*t.
 
