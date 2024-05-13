Lets talk about the Bo Nickal Tax

So yes, the mma media and the ufc have been shoving this guy and his mickey mouse ears down everyones throats. Based on his charitable giving of a main card slot over former world champions and the potential WW championship fight between Belal and Leon. How much "tax" would you like paid from him? Would holding the belt once makeup for it or would he need to be a perennial belt defender? Or would him being a consistent force in top 10 rankings pay the tax?
 
Last edited:
I see the Bo thing like this. He's only 28 and has lived and trained like a true athlete for years. One of two things will play out over the next year, year and half.
1) Bo will stay undefeated, take the strap, and hold it for some time.
2) He'll get another lower level guy before he gets a top ten. At that point, there's a really good chance he's finally gonna get cracked in the head and realize that this hit isn't wrestling, and he'll move on.

For me, I see a guy with a nearly unlimited upside, and I think the next two or three fights will be very interesting.
 
Honestly, he'd have to go on a GSP-esque run for it to even out for me. I get pushing a marketable prospect, but I didn't really hear any chatter from the people at my bar about him like I have other guys.
 
If Bo loses any non-title fight, he'll basically be done. You can't hype a guy up like that and then have him lose to an opponent ranked #10 or something.

Hope he's smarter than Askren was with his training, because if he doesn't learn to strike, he's going out cold at some point.

Even Khabib and Islam have developed effective striking, because they had to.
 
He's getting the same push that Sage Northcutt got. Has to at least do better than that.
 
Double KO against Chimaev
 
We just saw Despaigne lose because he rushed too quickly in his career. Bo’s career path has been safe but logical
 
I'd just like to see them keeping him busy. He's a very interesting prospect and IMO must see TV, but it's tough spot. He's too good and too valuable to be in the farm leagues, but with just 6 fights he's too green to be in the shark tank that is the UFC.

I'd like to see them pair him with someone who's ranked a bit higher but is also a bit green still. I think Pyfer would be an interesting striker vs grappler match up, or maybe Anthony Hernandez. Both of those guys are young and have like 15 fights or less.
 
Nobody is ever happy are they????

People bitch on here about the UFC trying to make the next star and get pissed when they aren't pushing someone.

Personally, I don't see the UFC going that far out of there way to push Bo down fans throats. Guy like Sage was pushed a lot harder.
 
  • Like
Reactions: MRT
skylolow said:
Nobody is ever happy are they????

People bitch on here about the UFC trying to make the next star and get pissed when they aren't pushing someone.

Personally, I don't see the UFC going that far out of there way to push Bo down fans throats. Guy like Sage was pushed a lot harder.
Click to expand...

People will bitch about anything. The fights should sell the fighter....But eitherway, I wouldn't care about the Nickal spotlight if it was not directly displacing better fights from being made just for him to throw a can crushing party.
 
Last edited:
Not sure why people cry so much about placement on the card? Especially hardcores who watch the entire event. If you are there live there needs to be a spot here and there to get more beers and take a piss. If you have ever been to a live event after the first few prelims the bathroom line ups are insane after each fight. The UFC placed 3 fights strategically for that reason.

Andrade vs Rodriguez was the 3rd fight.
Holm vs Harrison was the 5th.
Bo was the 8th.
Then you have to hold it or time it very well.
 
