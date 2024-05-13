Lets talk about the Bo Nickal Tax

I see the Bo thing like this. He's only 28 and has lived and trained like a true athlete for years. One of two things will play out over the next year, year and half.

1) Bo will stay undefeated, take the strap, and hold it for some time.

2) He'll get another lower level guy before he gets a top ten. At that point, there's a really good chance he's finally gonna get cracked in the head and realize that this hit isn't wrestling, and he'll move on.



For me, I see a guy with a nearly unlimited upside, and I think the next two or three fights will be very interesting.