Let's talk about March 3rd

Natural Order
Ruthless Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Jan 23, 2019
- Messages
- 22,607
- Reaction score
- 36,761
You all see it.
That little notification at the top of the page giving us advanced notice of an incoming Xenforo update, scheduled for March 3rd. Yeah my heart jumped a bit too.
I know I can't be the only one wondering if we're about to be hit with another nuke to the formatting and functionality.
Any of those electrical wizards behind the scenes able to comment on my nail biting fear of this looming date? Just curious if measures are now in place to prevent what we just experienced?
@JayPettryMMA @Kowboy On Sherdog @Valhoven
That little notification at the top of the page giving us advanced notice of an incoming Xenforo update, scheduled for March 3rd. Yeah my heart jumped a bit too.
I know I can't be the only one wondering if we're about to be hit with another nuke to the formatting and functionality.
Any of those electrical wizards behind the scenes able to comment on my nail biting fear of this looming date? Just curious if measures are now in place to prevent what we just experienced?
@JayPettryMMA @Kowboy On Sherdog @Valhoven
Last edited: