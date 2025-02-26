  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Let's talk about Fentanyl.

Drugs are every where in Canada i live in a part where it's legal, seeing the heroin use has been eye opening most of the time it's smoked. Fentanyl is everywhere in Vancouver and most of it being in the states has came from here and China originally. Police arrest some who deal it and beat them brutally for it prices being sky high to live here has made everything worse including drug use...

What fentanyl does to people is scary zombie-like, shallow breathing, the withdrawl is even scarier.
Not to mention benzo's and horse tranq being added to something already so dangerous. Quite sad.

I did some coke a couple years ago at a family party in Stockton that I think mighta been cut with fentanyl, I've done coke socially since the 90's and I have never felt so weird and out of it in a scary way like I was that night
 
I did some coke a couple years ago at a family party in Stockton that I think mighta been cut with fentanyl, I've done coke socially since the 90's and I have never felt so weird and out of it in a scary way like I was that night
Did you have trouble breathing?
 
98% of it entering USA comes from Mexico
Canada is a tiny blip on the radar
But Canada does produce it a lot more now, but mostly exports it to Australia these days
Meth is still way worse, for making people go insane
All the random attacks and stories of addicts going nuts is mostly Meth use
It makes people schizophrenic
Fent just kills addicts like no other
I’ve lived in Vancouver for most of my life, I’ve known many friends who have died from it, from tainted drugs
 
Did you have trouble breathing?
I was in a zone of floaty dreamy numbness but not in the usual cocaine way, kinda hard to explain, it wasnt exactly like morphine(which is pure bliss) but it was somewhat in that area, just much more dangerous feeling which is why I think it was probably fentanyl
 
Look into Sam Coopers report on how this goes so much deeper than people realize. Everyone involved with Fentanyl trade should be executed and that includes the corruption covering up and facilitating it.
 
Look into Sam Coopers report on how this goes so much deeper than people realize. Everyone involved with Fentanyl trade should be executed and that includes the corruption covering up and facilitating it.
Execute China
 
Trump should really be attacking china instead of mexico if he wants to go after fentynal production Mexico was being supplied by China. mexico is just a proxy. China also helped mexico produce more meth.
 
Never did it at least knowingly.
Done pretty much everything else over the last 40 years.
Chased the dragon on the beaches of Saint Augustine in Florida in the 70s.
Owsley level acid back in the day at Dead shows.
Shrooms, paharma mesc, peyote buttons in New Mexico, not to mention some globally epic cannabis but this shit looks bad.
Do not want.
 
