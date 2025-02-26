Let's talk about Fentanyl.

Steveston
Lion's Den
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2013
- Messages
- 5,241
- Reaction score
- 226
Drugs are every where in Canada i live in a part where it's legal, seeing the heroin use has been eye opening most of the time it's smoked. Fentanyl is everywhere in Vancouver and most of it being in the states has came from here and China originally. Police arrest some who deal it and beat them brutally for it prices being sky high to live here has made everything worse including drug use...
What fentanyl does to people is scary zombie-like, shallow breathing, the withdrawl is even scarier.
Not to mention benzo's and horse tranq being added to something already so dangerous. Quite sad.
- Steveston
What fentanyl does to people is scary zombie-like, shallow breathing, the withdrawl is even scarier.
Not to mention benzo's and horse tranq being added to something already so dangerous. Quite sad.
- Steveston