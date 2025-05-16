Let's say Full coked Conor

Get delusional and decide to take a last fight against Islam, thinking he can KO him.
Do you guys think Islam accept, if he beats JDM?
I don't think Conor wants it, but after lines of coke, you never know. There's not a bigger fight than this one (not for the fan of course).
Especially if Conor say that it's his last fight and will revenge the Khabib loss.
With his new hair transplant, he might strike better, kick better, and improved stamina 3.0
Do you guys think Islam accept, if he beats JDM?
I don't think Conor wants it, but after lines of coke, you never know. There's not a bigger fight than this one (not for the fan of course).
Especially if Conor say that it's his last fight and will revenge the Khabib loss.
With his new hair transplant, he might strike better, kick better, and improved stamina 3.0