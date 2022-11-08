Lets pretend Alex wins this weekend, we all agree he has no chance against Whittaker right?

If Vettori goes for those sloppy single legs he tried against Izzy then no lol.

Whittaker can beat him yeah, but I don’t think it’d be easy. Alex has been training grappling with Glover for longer than people realise.
 
I would consider Vettori or Whittaker the favorite against him, but to say that Poatan doesn't have a chance against either is going too far IMO. Whittaker's chin is hard to trust with 100% confidence against anyone, much less someone with the kind of power and timing Alex possesses.

And while Bobby has incredibly explosive, well-timed blast doubles, his top control is lacking and he has never really shown the ability to hold someone down and grind them on the mat for 15-25 minutes (or submit them) -- by his own admission. Maybe Pereira's defensive grappling is deficient enough to permit Whittaker to carry out that kind of gameplan, but I wouldn't blindly assume such.
 
In fact I'm pretty sure most of the top ten would eat him alive in the grappling-- assuming they aren't raging idiots like Strickland. Vettori would kill him.

What's the maximum amount of title defenses Pereira could get?? There is no way he makes it to 2.
Your thoughts are very special and this thread is very special too.
 
Chimaev is a hard matchup for Poatan. The others top MW have their chance, but I wouldnt see Poatan as the underdog.
 
A guy like Pereira always has a chance with his caliber of striking.
In this scenario let's say he beats Izzy after a semi-competitive first round and landed that left hook to get the KO in round two.
That shows that he's not just hype now, but has transitioned well enough in MMA where he was able to beat the a top ten guy and the most dominant champion at middleweight since A. Silva.

To the possibility of the Whittaker matchup, I'd definitely favor him over Pereira.
Pereira seems to have a lot of trouble against shorter opponents who mix in their striking with wrestling, this was VERY apparent in the Bruno Silva bout. While B. Silva is a respectable opponent, Whittaker is much faster, has better wrestling, has better BJJ, hits just as hard, has better defense, has better cardio and is better at executing gameplans.
The only thing that could be a worry is Whittaker blitzing in and getting caught, however he seems to have cleaned up his defense in this area and is a lot less wild in exchanges now after the first Izzy fight so I don't see this being a major issue.

For the the amount of title defenses idk, probably one or two since he's got a ton mileage along with being 35 years old. Even if he beats Izzy he's still very unexperienced, especially in the grappling department.
 
Any time someone says something like "no chance" in the mma context, they should slap themselves.

Yes, Whittaker seems like a bad matchup for Poatan. Marvin, Brunson, and Muniz would also present problems for Poatan. But he likely besmirches everyone else in the top 15.
 
Adebisi said:
Whittaker would be the favorite, but what a ridiculous statement in the title lol. We’ve seen Whittaker lose more than a handful of times and we’ve also seen him barely win several times.
The two guys he's lost to in recent years have both been elite strikers too (Israel and Wonderboy). I'd favour Whittaker for sure but maybe Pereira is a bad match up, who knows.
 
Let's just have all the kids give their favey fighters belts and however many title defenses they think they should have. I think this is the best way to make them feel safe. Kk?
 
