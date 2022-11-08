Lets pretend Alex wins this weekend, we all agree he has no chance against Whittaker right?

A guy like Pereira always has a chance with his caliber of striking.

In this scenario let's say he beats Izzy after a semi-competitive first round and landed that left hook to get the KO in round two.

That shows that he's not just hype now, but has transitioned well enough in MMA where he was able to beat the a top ten guy and the most dominant champion at middleweight since A. Silva.



To the possibility of the Whittaker matchup, I'd definitely favor him over Pereira.

Pereira seems to have a lot of trouble against shorter opponents who mix in their striking with wrestling, this was VERY apparent in the Bruno Silva bout. While B. Silva is a respectable opponent, Whittaker is much faster, has better wrestling, has better BJJ, hits just as hard, has better defense, has better cardio and is better at executing gameplans.

The only thing that could be a worry is Whittaker blitzing in and getting caught, however he seems to have cleaned up his defense in this area and is a lot less wild in exchanges now after the first Izzy fight so I don't see this being a major issue.



For the the amount of title defenses idk, probably one or two since he's got a ton mileage along with being 35 years old. Even if he beats Izzy he's still very unexperienced, especially in the grappling department.