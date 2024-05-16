Let's play a game! Name a fighter and when they should have retired.

RayA

RayA

With the power of hindsight, name a fighter and the prime time they should have retired.

Here's my undebatable example:
Renan Barao- Off of his second win against Faber when he was at 34-1. Otherwise, he would then face TJ Dillashaw and have one of the worst fall-offs in MMA history.

Here's a more debatable example:
Frankie Edgar- Off of his title loss to Max Holloway. You could argue he should have retired off a win, or before he ever was knocked out, but I'd say it would be most suiting to end his career on a title fight.
 
Tony after the Nate fight. I was gonna say the Chandler fight, but at least in this one he got to compete against another legend of the game in a big main event slot to save a card which ended in a bittersweet moment.

It wasn't a good fight by any means, however it would of been probably the best place to retire in his current losing streak.
 
Anderson after the Brunson fight. This is all in hindsight obviously
 
sabretitan said:
Anderson after the Brunson fight. This is all in hindsight obviously
Tbh I think the Izzy performance would of been a perfect send off for him, even its a loss it was a fun little fight where he had good moments against a newer generation fighter and future champion
 
Khabib should have stuck around for one more vs Charles. Then retire at 30-0. Or we would have seen him get beaten by Charles. Either way... One more.
 
A bit of a weird one and sort of debatable, but DC retiring after the Lewis fight.
He would of only lost to Jones and retired as champion in both divisions with managing to defend the two belts.
 
Rampage should have retired after the loss to Rashad, his career was on autopilot after that.
 
Question said:
A bit of a weird one and sort of debatable, but DC retiring after the Lewis fight.
He would of only lost to Jones and retired as champion in both divisions with managing to defend the two belts.
And tbh, Lewis was actually a pretty solid defense. The dude was 9-1 in his last 10 going into that fight.
 
Tyron Woodley before fighting Jake Paul, I know he got paid big time for those two fights but this has got to be one of the most humiliating moments for a combat sports athlete:
1715823095909.png1715823117521.png
 
Question said:
A bit of a weird one and sort of debatable, but DC retiring after the Lewis fight.
He would of only lost to Jones and retired as champion in both divisions with managing to defend the two belts.
DC agrees with you. He said himself that he wish he retired after Stipe 1. His back was gone after that and he never felt the same.
 
Question said:
Tyron Woodley before fighting Jake Paul, I know he got paid big time for those two fights but this has got to be one of the most humiliating moments for a combat sports athlete:
View attachment 1043884View attachment 1043885
Sheeet, knowing now in hindsight that absolutely nothing good came after his win over Till, he should've might as well retire there 😬
 
13Seconds said:
DC agrees with you. He said himself that he wish he retired after Stipe 1. His back was gone after that and he never felt the same.
Yea, I remember the only reason he came back for Lewis was because the UFC were desperate for a headliner to save the card at 230(both guys were on short notice here).

DC I believe said his back was pretty jacked up in that camp as well which is why he took some time off before the Stipe rematch which originally was him angling for a Brock return that never materialized.
 
13Seconds said:
Sheeet, knowing now in hindsight that absolutely nothing good came after his win over Till, he should've might as well retire there 😬
Yea in hindsight that most likely would of been a pretty good spot, but there's also a case for before the Colby fight since that's prolly the last person in the UFC he would want to hold a win over him.

However I will say I did like his Luque performance afterwards, he lost pretty badly but for once he actually just let it all out on the line like he had nothing to lose. Even got a few decent moments in there as well.
 
Question said:
Tbh I think the Izzy performance would of been a perfect send off for him, even its a loss it was a fun little fight where he had good moments against a newer generation fighter and future champion
I was thinking that too,it would definitely have been a passing of the torch moment
 
