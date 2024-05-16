Let's play a game! Name a fighter and when they should have retired.

With the power of hindsight, name a fighter and the prime time they should have retired.



Here's my undebatable example:

Renan Barao- Off of his second win against Faber when he was at 34-1. Otherwise, he would then face TJ Dillashaw and have one of the worst fall-offs in MMA history.



Here's a more debatable example:

Frankie Edgar- Off of his title loss to Max Holloway. You could argue he should have retired off a win, or before he ever was knocked out, but I'd say it would be most suiting to end his career on a title fight.