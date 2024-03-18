Let's not forget that Tony Ferguson's still on the roster

And the guy recently came out again and dismissed the idea of retirement, so it's not like the UFC's going to have an option besides giving him another fight.

This is honestly something to behold. Forget the fact that these promotions are so shameless for a second. If an AC gives him another fighting license, we need to seriously start writing letters and making calls to the governor of whatever state it's in. I'm confident we could at least get 100 messages of disgust relayed to him.
 
Dana's Conscience said:
And the guy recently came out again and dismissed the idea of retirement, so it's not like the UFC's going to have an option besides giving him another fight.

This is honestly something to behold. Forget the fact that these promotions are so shameless for a second. If an AC gives him another fighting license, we need to seriously start writing letters and making calls to the governor of whatever state it's in. I'm confident we could at least get 100 messages of disgust relayed to him.
Tony is being used by the UFC as a full time jobber

1000009821.jpg
 
Last edited:
What opponents are even left for him? Bobby Green and Paddy and Nate all filled the "fun fighter but not elite" niche where Tony could serve to give them a win, but now it seems like there's nobody left
 
