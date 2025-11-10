Lets make MMA GREAT AGAIN!

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

My suggestions:

Boot the Pink Goof and his cardio-mafioso bs.

Discontinue APEX garbage

Discontinue WMMA

Replace Bruce Bafooner with his brother.

Boot Rogan and his “leg kicks” narrative with Mauro.

Boot drunk goof DC and replace him with Bas.

Reduce the events to max MONTHLY or every 2 months, not this weekly bs with watered down cards.

Haters aka Shersimps/Virgins looking for likes to justify their lives please refrain from posting in this thread.

Thanks.

So replace everyone who’s entertaining, respected, and loved by all. Good call sherdogger
 
Just go back to UFC 2 rules and regs and let the sport be forever. I don't think it could ever get purer than that
 
- Cut the HWs.

- WMMA only on main cards.

- Pay the fighters less so they're more inclined to fight harder for bonuses so they have enough money to eat.

- Don't take one month off of cards during Christmas time. Make sure to have cards every weekend all year long.

- Make DWCS not seasonal. Just do it all year long.

- Boot DC. Bring in Mayhem Miller and Schivallo.

- See you at the top.
 
DiazSlap said:
My suggestions:

Boot the Pink Goof and his cardio-mafioso bs.
Agree
DiazSlap said:
Discontinue APEX garbage
No
DiazSlap said:
Discontinue WMMA
No
DiazSlap said:
Replace Bruce Bafooner with his brother.
No
DiazSlap said:
Boot Rogan and his “leg kicks” narrative with Mauro.
Ok
DiazSlap said:
Boot drunk goof DC and replace him with Bas.
No
DiazSlap said:
Reduce the events to max MONTHLY or every 2 months, not this weekly bs with watered down cards.
Lol no
DiazSlap said:
Haters aka Shersimps/Virgins looking for likes to justify their lives please refrain from posting in this thread.
No
DiazSlap said:
Thanks.

<{JustBleed}>
No thanks
 
DiazSlap said:
Reduce the events to max MONTHLY or every 2 months, not this weekly bs with watered down cards.
They need a place to develop fighters unless you want the roster cut by 75%. Also you don't have to watch or pay attention to any of the cards you don't care for - just watch the big, numbered events every month or two.

DiazSlap said:
Replace Bruce Bafooner with his brother.
Michael Buffer is 81 years old, let the man retire and die in peace, he doesn't need to be standing around with the likes of Bryce Mitchell and Sedrique Dumas.
 
- reduce weight cutting by implementing ONE's daily weigh-ins and hydration tests.
- realign weight classes after LW 165, 175, 185, 195, 205, 215, unlimited
- Add bonuses for every finish
- improve matchmaking, event planning and contracts so ranked guys and champs aren't shelved as long barring injury
- increase base fighter pay across the board
- Roll back TUF to the old method of the guys all live together and alcohol is allowed....
 
MetaIIica said:
So replace everyone who’s entertaining, respected, and loved by all. Good call sherdogger
No dummy. Replace the annoying, monopolizing, drugged-out, obese, cheezy goobers with actual talented replacements.

jeskola said:
They need a place to develop fighters unless you want the roster cut by 75%. Also you don't have to watch or pay attention to any of the cards you don't care for - just watch the big, numbered events every month or two.



Michael Buffer is 81 years old, let the man retire and die in peace, he doesn't need to be standing around with the likes of Bryce Mitchell and Sedrique Dumas.
Michael Buffer post mortem > living Bruce Surgically Enhanced Abs to impress paid escorts Bufooner.
 
jeskola said:
- reduce weight cutting by implementing ONE's daily weigh-ins and hydration tests.
- realign weight classes after LW 165, 175, 185, 195, 205, 215, unlimited
- Add bonuses for every finish
- improve matchmaking, event planning and contracts so ranked guys and champs aren't shelved as long barring injury
- increase base fighter pay across the board
- Roll back TUF to the old method of the guys all live together and alcohol is allowed....
I take back my “like” as some of your ideas are straight garbage. Go jerk off to ONE FC you dork.
 
MMA only needs stomps, soccer kicks, knees, upkicks, these strikes allowed to improve the sport, even women could get more finishes...

It's a colossal shame to consider a person kneeling on the ground receiving a upkick as if they were being kicked on the ground.
 
