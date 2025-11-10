Lets make MMA GREAT AGAIN!

DiazSlap
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2024
- Messages
- 3,253
- Reaction score
- 6,212
My suggestions:
Boot the Pink Goof and his cardio-mafioso bs.
Discontinue APEX garbage
Discontinue WMMA
Replace Bruce Bafooner with his brother.
Boot Rogan and his “leg kicks” narrative with Mauro.
Boot drunk goof DC and replace him with Bas.
Reduce the events to max MONTHLY or every 2 months, not this weekly bs with watered down cards.
Haters aka Shersimps/Virgins looking for likes to justify their lives please refrain from posting in this thread.
Thanks.
Boot the Pink Goof and his cardio-mafioso bs.
Discontinue APEX garbage
Discontinue WMMA
Replace Bruce Bafooner with his brother.
Boot Rogan and his “leg kicks” narrative with Mauro.
Boot drunk goof DC and replace him with Bas.
Reduce the events to max MONTHLY or every 2 months, not this weekly bs with watered down cards.
Haters aka Shersimps/Virgins looking for likes to justify their lives please refrain from posting in this thread.
Thanks.