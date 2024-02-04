Let's make a Tarantino Movie Right Now

Drunken Meat Fist

We'll figure out the details later. I'm not sure how it works, the lawyers will figure out the copyrights in court, real fish to fry. Let's make a screenplay. So I'm included in the suit,

It's dark as fuck

there's a road

inside an old mopar going fast in the dark , just ......zzzzooooooooooooom eeeerrrrrrm, zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzmmmmmmmmmmmmm

a song clicked in cassette or 8 track but BAM! not deathproff, not vanishing point, and not a dated song. the theme being the rush like Beethoven with closed eyes in the dark,

Roar,
 
And fuck the dummies, that's why they make lawyers. Nothing exists so the pain and suffering is that your part didn't cut the mustard. ....okay GO:
 
Is there a gas leak in your house sherbro?
 
I had a really nice place before it went to 3 beds 2 bath, it was probably 8 months before I put the carbon monoxide batteries in the playstation controls. (you laugh cause you know I'm true)
 
Need a mini gun & add some birds.
 
Dude, I'm sad, I miss an old life, everything I love is far away. You are Will Sampson, but life is a world away, it's too far to imagine. It's not Cuckoo's Nest, the machine has won, this has to be truncated, not a slice of life but only about life, not doom. Have you ream Dom Dillo, nothing like that. Instead of just doing it, I thought the disjointedness, and since I'm the creator, we'll set a date. If it's good we go. So to insure, we have good guys. Anyone posting after page six? six, just for fun.
 
To make a Tarantino movie...rehash several old films newer generations don't know about, drag out some bullshit dialogue and situations and get some big name or well qualified actors to enjoy their character development and carry the film.
Yeah your music is probably on point at present. Some old classic no cunt presently remembers.
Like this could be a song for when your character is driving somewhere...
 
Tarantino ain't no hard guy, he's a dummy same as you and me. He's only a little older, I'm typing to the music. hang on

 
Tone. Tarantino is the man, I hate in a way he's a master of this shit, he's soo good. Has anyone ever thought ...."But" ...maybe another angel ....angle. completely different, underiviative same material.
 
Everything great is parsimony, Occram script, the concept of a great movie was put to bed with Cormac McCarthy, and although he is right and not just a little bit. The though in my head is Blood Meridian (and it is Moby Dick) but....and there is no but to that statement.

I see Blood Meridian as the masterpiece that everyone else see. It's Jung's Aion finale, I believe with all my fucked heart with these guys
 
Blood Meridian is so fucked up as a book I dont ever see it being made into a movie,esp in these sensitive pussy times.
 
