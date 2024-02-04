Let's make a Tarantino Movie Right Now

Drunken Meat Fist
Veni Veni Veni
Senior Administrator
- Joined
- Dec 18, 2001
- Messages
- 44,188
- Reaction score
- 5,533
We'll figure out the details later. I'm not sure how it works, the lawyers will figure out the copyrights in court, real fish to fry. Let's make a screenplay. So I'm included in the suit,
It's dark as fuck
there's a road
inside an old mopar going fast in the dark , just ......zzzzooooooooooooom eeeerrrrrrm, zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzmmmmmmmmmmmmm
a song clicked in cassette or 8 track but BAM! not deathproff, not vanishing point, and not a dated song. the theme being the rush like Beethoven with closed eyes in the dark,
Roar,
