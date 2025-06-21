Let's laugh!

Kimchii

Kimchii

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Jul 4, 2023
Messages
243
Reaction score
346
I'm a big fan of an American who makes fart videos mostly in New York. Every time he uploads a new video, I have to watch it immediately! My favorite farts of his are done in a tunnel that amplifies the farting sound itself. I've watched all the videos on his account and want to feature a favorite fart in each video going forward. I'll start with the newest one and then go back through his catalog. The combination I like the most is a well-timed fart in a tunnel, lying on his back with his legs in the air, eye contact, and the reaction itself. Of course time-stamped!

Video 1


Video 2 (a nice event with 2 good tunnel farts in the same video)




Video 3


I'll start with these 3 and add more throughout the day. Which is your favorite?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fedorgasm
Can an unfocused YouTube channel be any good?
2
Replies
34
Views
620
WillyWarminski
WillyWarminski
White Whale
Crime UK woman arrested for sending fart videos. Passing gas is a criminal act in the United Kingdom
2 3
Replies
48
Views
1K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,153
Messages
57,452,849
Members
175,717
Latest member
Angell

Share this page

Back
Top