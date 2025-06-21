Let's laugh!

Kimchii
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2023
- Messages
- 243
- Reaction score
- 346
I'm a big fan of an American who makes fart videos mostly in New York. Every time he uploads a new video, I have to watch it immediately! My favorite farts of his are done in a tunnel that amplifies the farting sound itself. I've watched all the videos on his account and want to feature a favorite fart in each video going forward. I'll start with the newest one and then go back through his catalog. The combination I like the most is a well-timed fart in a tunnel, lying on his back with his legs in the air, eye contact, and the reaction itself. Of course time-stamped!
Video 1
Video 2 (a nice event with 2 good tunnel farts in the same video)
Video 3
I'll start with these 3 and add more throughout the day. Which is your favorite?
Video 1
Video 2 (a nice event with 2 good tunnel farts in the same video)
Video 3
I'll start with these 3 and add more throughout the day. Which is your favorite?