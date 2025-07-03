Let's just calm down with Ilia Topuria and the GOAT talk

He has great wins, in spectacular fashion, but he hasn't accomplished enough.

Fighting is about legacy, it's about being consistant, against diverse adversity, especially because I like the foolish idea that defending your belt matters.

I respect the fact that some champions stick to their division and defend for a long time rather than jump divisions and target superfights.

I'm not too sure which one of those two roads Ilia will take but let's not get carried away
 
welcome to sherdog dude.

if you won your last fight, you're invincible. if you lost it, you've always been overrated. as predictable as death and taxes.
 
We live a sports culture where people are racing to be the first and loudest to proclaim an athlete as GOAT after an impressive performance as pass it on as intelligence or insights. And monkey see monkey do because who doesn’t want to be perceived as right or smart? And the cycle repeats and a new race to proclaim another athlete as GOAT is right around the corner.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
"I don't approve of this hype, so stop it!!"
Click to expand...
I just find this rhetoric SO bizzare, who even called him the goat?? People on here gotta stop arguing with hallucinations.

I've not seen a single person called illa the goat not even in jest, and I've been trolling and clowning all week
 
I think so far he has shown GOAT level ability, but yeah, the resume isnt quite there yet.

Its getting there though, at a pretty rapid rate too. Hes still in his 20s and if he stays at this level for another 3-4 fights hes going to seriously enter the discussion.
 
BjPenn2017 said:
Agreed, he needs to knock out a couple more of everyone’s favorite fighters with ease like he did Holloway, Oliveira and Volk.
Click to expand...
Anderson over Griffin was ease. He had hard fought knockouts over all three of the fighters you mentioned.
 
You're right, let's all stop discussing things as they happened and what the possible future could be and let's just focus on hindsight threads only.

In hindsight, you're a retard, fuck you.
 
