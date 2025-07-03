Let's just calm down with Ilia Topuria and the GOAT talk

Hazuki Ryo
He has great wins, in spectacular fashion, but he hasn't accomplished enough.
Fighting is about legacy, it's about being consistant, against diverse adversity, especially because I like the foolish idea that defending your belt matters.
I respect the fact that some champions stick to their division and defend for a long time rather than jump divisions and target superfights.
I'm not too sure which one of those two roads Ilia will take but let's not get carried away
