Lets go back to 20 years ago! November of 2005...

Joe Riggs vs Matt Hughes happened and I cannot believe it!



It was originally supposed to BE Karo The Heat Parisyan but Karo got injured because Mayhem Miller jumped on his back when he was goofing around and Karo suffered permanent damage that never truly recovered. But then Joe Diesel Riggs took his place. Now Joe is the MOST badass boxer!



He has a very traditional boxing stance during a time when EVERY guy used to stand in an open or squared up stance. But Joe stood more side ways or I guess bladed and he had an excellent lead hand. Great jab and as a right handed southpaw, his power hand was his lead hand.



That said he took the fight on short notice because he told me that they kicked him out of the camp and Dana threatened to cut him. So he took the fight and during the build up, Billy Rush was going through some weird depression and wouldn't train Joe. It was Bizarre and worse of all, he made the weight technically speaking but the scale was wrong and so when they asked him to weigh in again, he already drank tons of water. So fight was turned in to non championship even though technically speaking he made the weight but the people running the scale messed up the calibration.



