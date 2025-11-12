Let's get philosophical about "it's still real to me dammit"

Thawing Mammoth

Apologies if this is decade-old news but I was just thinking about how the statement "it's still real to me, dammit" is kind of saying the opposite of what it was mocked for. People were laughing at this delusional weirdo who insisted that wrestling was real, but the statement itself comes from a place of acknowledgement that it's really not. To kind of belabor the point, nothing can really be "still x to me, dammit" unless you know the train has already left the station. He also gets emotional about the physical sacrifice on the part of the wrestlers which is a separate issue and 100% legit.

The only thing that's real is the money and the miles.

I think it's pretty obvious that he didn't actually think wrestling was real but that it could feel real when it's done well, which I agree with.
 
The Rock WAS as Real and Vicious as anyone ever on the microphone.​

NO One In Any Sport Spit Better Insults, not even the undefeated Chael !

Caesar_Of_Uranus said:
This is the more modern updated version of the guy...

"It's still real to me, dammit!"😢😢😢😭😭😭
I was never a big Punk guy and the way his fans got worked so hard into thinking he actually was some kind of revolution in the wrestling business was positively draining at times. When I saw these people, when I saw this guy, I was really close to jumping on the online mockery train.

Then I remembered that I tear up every single Christmas watching It's a Wonderful Life.

I figured that I would let people love what they love.
 
That dude was a real fan. Sucks that his legacy is to be mocked for it.

The quote is legendary in itself though. He got that goin for him.
 
"At the time, it's the way I felt. As a matter of fact, I had no idea what happened. It was Tony Hunter's tribute to Starrcade back in 2005 in Spartanburg, SC, and I stood up and asked the question. It was an emotional day. I saw Harley Race pulling and pushing the wheelchair. Mick Foley, who I love to death, great guy, used to mow his grass as a matter of fact when he lived in Acworth, a few times.

"Saw him and he was walking a little slow. I got to see Jerry 'The King' Lawler. I got to meet the Barbarian, who's my favorite, for the first time. It was an emotional day to begin with. It was also the week that Eddie Guerrero passed away. Now anybody who watched the RAW show was bawling on Monday anyways. There's nothing you could do. I mean, his is a classic story, a comeback story. It's a fall from grace and return, and he's a guy you want to root for professionally and personally.

"And unfortunately, it wound up being cut short. Everybody was bawling their eyes out because they loved Eddie Guerrero. That also was the week that a wrestler overseas on the tour got pilled up or was sent home because he was in no condition to perform. I'm going in there thinking a lot about substances. I'm thinking a lot about injury. I'm thinking a lot about the deaths in wrestling, regrettably, at the time, and the question comes up and I'm looking to ask a question, but what they were talking about is if you can have one more match with anybody, past or present, deceased or living, who would it be?

"And Jim Cornette and The Midnight Express gave their thing. I think it was something like The Rockers or something, and Terry Funk said, 'I'd like one more match with Eddie Guerrero.' The whole place popped. Everybody was feeling Eddie Guerrero, still, as well. He's a hell of a talent, and I was thinking also about Foley's interviews in ECW. The man got his ear ripped off in Germany in a match with Vader and got thrown in a trash can. He goes, 'I didn't know the German word for formaldehyde.'"

"Those had a big impact on me then, as well back in '96 when he was doing them, and one of the other lines he made was, 'How many of y'all have called Dynamite Kid up and thanked him for all the dives and bumps he did to concrete, especially now that he doesn't have a pot to piss in or a window to throw it out of?' And I'm like, man. I was just thinking about this stuff and thinking about how I met my fav. I met Barb.

"I got to see all this other stuff. I met Tom Prichard so many other folks, and I'm thinking, I just want to thank the guys. 'Thank you so much for all you've done. Your sacrifice, which is your body,' and that's what I wanted to do. It sounded great. Execution left a little bit the be desired. It came up to where [Wills mimics his crying tone].

"I don't want to see another death in wrestling, and at the time, that was still going on a lot. Thankfully, that slowed down. Hopefully, it doesn't speed up later with a lot of these extra bumps. Hopefully, we won't see a return of usage of painkillers and stuff like that, but at least it slowed down for a little bit. I want to see everybody live till they're too old to die young. Like I said, execution was flawed. The heart was pure, and the idea was gold."

- Theres people around that still think hip-hop is real. Pro-wrestlers can actually kick asses
 
