Let's do an experiment - Anyone can participate! (Aspinall vs Gane)

Zyklon R
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 25, 2009
- Messages
- 3,040
- Reaction score
- 1,264
OK so just stand there and have your friend, GF, your brother your uncle, your cousin Whoever
Have them put their finger in your eyeball to the first knuckle then come back and post the results
Well? How did it go?
Can you see?
Are you at the hospital now?
Let's get to the bottom of this!
