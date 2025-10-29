Let's do an experiment - Anyone can participate! (Aspinall vs Gane)

Zyklon R

Zyklon R

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 25, 2009
Messages
3,040
Reaction score
1,264
OK so just stand there and have your friend, GF, your brother your uncle, your cousin Whoever

Have them put their finger in your eyeball to the first knuckle then come back and post the results


Well? How did it go?
Can you see?
Are you at the hospital now?
Let's get to the bottom of this!
 
  • Haha
Reactions: MRT
What would that prove? Most of us (not me, of course) would throw in the towel after that first punch to the nose.

We have higher expectations of professionals, particularly when they're supposed to be the absolute best in the entire world at what they do.
 
I'm already blind as f. I don't count.
 
Zyklon R said:
OK so just stand there and have your friend, GF, your brother your uncle, your cousin Whoever

Have them put their finger in your eyeball to the first knuckle then come back and post the results


Well? How did it go?
Can you see?
Are you at the hospital now?
Let's get to the bottom of this!
Click to expand...

What if your GF and cousin are the same person?

Asking for a majority of Sherbros.
 
oski said:
Click to expand...


LMAO you goobers are hilarious.

"Your vision may be compromised now, but no long term damage was done."

"Ohh shit, nothing seriously wrong that will affect me long term? Well damn, had I known that I'd have just continued the fight for the HW championship while half blinded. Sure I wouldn't be able to see punches coming but hey that's part of the game. Can't blame Gane, eyepokes happen all the time!"
 
Gamer2k4 said:
What would that prove? Most of us (not me, of course) would throw in the towel after that first punch to the nose.

We have higher expectations of professionals, particularly when they're supposed to be the absolute best in the entire world at what they do.
Click to expand...
Hahahahahahahahaha
 
Gamer2k4 said:
What would that prove? Most of us (not me, of course) would throw in the towel after that first punch to the nose.

We have higher expectations of professionals, particularly when they're supposed to be the absolute best in the entire world at what they do.
Click to expand...

Professionals do indeed learn how to take a punch...I'm not sure anyone practices or becomes adept at taking fingers to the eyes though.
 
MRT said:
Professionals do indeed learn how to take a punch...I'm not sure anyone practices or becomes adept at taking fingers to the eyes though.
Click to expand...

I’d take a finger poke to the eye, than a punch to the eye.

Punches to an eye socket are far more likely to actually blind you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

haj02
So Aspinall's Undisputed Now? Let's Talk Reality in the HW Division.
5 6 7
Replies
133
Views
3K
mkess101
mkess101
ChuFye
War Wagon !!! The Official Tom Aspinall Nut Huggers Eat Crow Apology Thread !!!
7 8 9
Replies
179
Views
3K
mkess101
mkess101

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,967
Messages
58,015,522
Members
175,905
Latest member
Neinlives

Share this page

Back
Top