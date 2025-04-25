Crime Let's debate how many illegals are in the country

I keep seeing the news mentioning 10 million illegals.

Back when I was in high school in the 90s, I remember when illegal immigration was the hot topic of the minute, they mentioned 10 million illegals.

It's 2025. That was 30 fucking years ago. How do we still only have 10 million when we've only been deporting like 1% of the ones pouring in
 
I keep seeing the news mentioning 10 million illegals.

Back when I was in high school in the 90s, I remember when illegal immigration was the hot topic of the minute, they mentioned 10 million illegals.

It's 2025. That was 30 fucking years ago. How do we still only have 10 million when we've only been deporting like 1% of the ones pouring in
Net immigration over the southern border was near 0 including illegals for the majority of the last 30 years.

That means, people come and people go.
 
are we debating or guessing? I guess 50 million.
 
